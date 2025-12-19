PayPal Applies to Form Bank That Can Offer Small Business Loans and Savings Accounts

PayPal announced Monday that it has applied for approval to form PayPal Bank, which would allow the company to offer loans to small businesses. “Establishing PayPal Bank will strengthen our business and improve our efficiency, enabling us to better support small business growth and economic opportunities across the U.S.,” said PayPal CEO Alex Chriss.

The application will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Utah’s Department of Financial Institutions. PayPal also plans to offer interest-bearing savings accounts to its customers.

Currently, the company provides credit lines to consumers and is working to expand its banking-like services to compete with a growing number of fintech companies challenging traditional banks.

Following the announcement, PayPal shares rose 1.5% in extended trading. Earlier in October, the company reported quarterly revenue of $8.42 billion, a 7% increase year over year, exceeding analyst expectations.

Despite this, PayPal’s stock has fallen about 29% in 2025, while the S&P 500 index gained nearly 16% over the same period.