State Awards $25 Million to Advance Cotton Belt Trail Construction

ARLINGTON — State funding is advancing the Cotton Belt Trail toward completion.

The Texas Transportation Commission awarded DART $25 million for construction. The funding supports Phase 3A of the trail project.

The award comes through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. This statewide initiative expands bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. As a result, multimodal travel options continue improving.

The Cotton Belt Trail serves as a major east-to-west connector. It stretches 26 miles from Plano to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The trail parallels DART’s new Silver Line commuter rail.

Users will gain a continuous walking and biking route. The design prioritizes safety and regional connectivity. Therefore, travel across multiple cities becomes more accessible.

DART currently oversees all trail construction efforts. Phase 2 includes 11 miles now under construction. This section runs from western Addison to Plano’s Shiloh Road Station.

The new funding supports Phase 3A construction. That segment connects Cypress Waters, Addison, and Downtown Carrollton stations. These stops are part of the Silver Line’s 10-station route.

Silver Line service began in October. Phase 3A construction is expected to start by mid-2027. The timeline depends on final planning and coordination.

Kevin Kokes praised the state’s support for the project. He represents the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Accordingly, the trail strengthens access to jobs and education.

The route follows the historic Cotton Belt Railway corridor. This line once operated between Texas and St. Louis. Today, the trail preserves that transportation legacy.

The project supports a broader regional vision. NCTCOG leads efforts connecting cities through shared-use paths. Other initiatives include the developing DFW Discovery Trail.

That corridor will span 60 miles across several cities. Together, these projects enhance mobility and quality of life. Ultimately, residents gain safer travel choices.

Beyond this award, the Commission funded additional projects. Nearly $30 million supported six other regional efforts. Statewide, Texas invested $285 million in active transportation.