TDLR Revokes Austin Massage Academy License and Associated Credentials

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation closed Austin Massage Academy. The agency issued an emergency order effective immediately. The school is located on Pond Springs Road in Austin.

TDLR also revoked two professional licenses. Those licenses belong to Xue Lian Wang and Travis Engebretson. Both individuals may no longer work in Texas.

According to TDLR, the decision followed a detailed investigation. Investigators found evidence of fraud and false representation. They also identified falsified documents submitted to the agency.

Additionally, TDLR found links to illicit massage operations. Several students allegedly worked without proper licenses. These activities raised serious public safety concerns.

TDLR reported continued violations of state massage laws. Investigators cited improper student registration practices. They also noted attendance and recordkeeping failures.

Furthermore, students lacked required TDLR permits. State rules require permits before clinical work begins. However, the school failed to ensure compliance.

Investigators uncovered suspicious address records. At least 34 students listed Wang’s home address. Another 171 students shared a single Austin address.

That address belongs to a United States Postal Service location. None of the students listed a specific postal box. Therefore, the records raised additional concerns.

TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour addressed the action. She emphasized consumer health and safety protections. Accordingly, the agency acted swiftly.

TDLR stated it will continue enforcement efforts statewide. The department monitors schools for legal compliance. Ultimately, protecting Texans remains the priority.