The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show Returns to Dallas Children’s Theater in 2026

Dallas Children’s Theater welcomes back The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show in 2026. The production celebrates young audiences, families, and lifelong fans.

It opens Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 28.

Eric Carle’s stories return through vivid color and imaginative puppetry. The production transforms beloved books into a live theatrical experience. As a result, pages come alive onstage.

The show features 75 larger-than-life puppets. These characters appear across four of Carle’s most famous stories. Each moment celebrates animals, creativity, and childhood wonder.

Audiences will explore The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse. They will also visit Mister Seahorse and The Very Lonely Firefly. Of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar remains the centerpiece.

Director Doug Burks leads the production. Burks is a founding member of the Kathy Burks Theatre of Puppetry Arts. Four actors bring Carle’s characters to life.

Burks described the show as deeply personal. He noted each cast adds new discoveries and energy. Therefore, the production continues to evolve.

Dallas audiences first experienced the show in 2018. That performance marked the Southwest premiere at DCT. It received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Later, DCT presented The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show in 2019. In 2021, audiences enjoyed Paddington Saves Christmas. Both productions became seasonal favorites.

The show debuted Off-Broadway in 2016. It earned Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Since then, it has toured internationally.

Since 1969, the book has sold over 50 million copies worldwide. Although Eric Carle passed away in 2021, his legacy continues. DCT proudly carries that tradition forward.

Artistic Director Emily Ernst emphasized Carle’s use of color. She described the stage as a moving canvas. Consequently, visual art and theater merge naturally.

Guests can arrive one hour early for a scavenger hunt. Families can also learn to draw characters in Carle’s style. Afterward, audiences may meet the cast.

Tickets are available at dct.org/performances. They may also be purchased by calling 214.740.0051.