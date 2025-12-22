Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Honors Academic Excellence With “Cash for Grades” Initiative

PLANO — The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated student achievement this week. 12 students in grades 2 through 8 who earned an A received monetary awards through the chapter’s “Cash for Grades” initiative. The program reinforces Omega’s commitment to youth development and scholastic excellence.

More than 100 family members attended the celebration, enjoying a hot meal, desserts, and refreshments. Boys & Girls Club members entertained guests with singing and dancing. The evening highlighted the unity and spirit of the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County community.

A special highlight was the raffle drawing, which awarded two major prizes. A 43‑inch Smart TV went to Raeyonna Warren, and a laptop was presented to Top Youth of the Year Mackenzie Johnson. Both prizes were donated by Brother Lloyd Samuel, a member of the Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter. The awards inspired students while reinforcing the value of academic achievement and community service.

Chapter representatives also conduct tutoring sessions at the Plano Branch throughout the school year. These sessions have improved academic performance and strengthened students’ confidence and personal esteem. The chapter believes that consistent mentorship and educational reinforcement can positively impact a child’s future.

Several leaders from the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County attended, including Shawn Willis, Chief Executive Officer; Brandi Lewis, Vice President of Operations; Kareem Evans, Area Director; and Monica Motts, Plano Branch Director. Their presence emphasized the strong partnership between the chapter and the Boys & Girls Club in inspiring youth academically, socially, and personally.

The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter remains committed to empowering youth through mentorship, academic support, and programs that celebrate hard work. The chapter looks forward to expanding its impact and continuing to honor students who strive for excellence.