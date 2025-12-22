Art Gallery at Collin College Hosts Solo Exhibition by Jennifer Seibert

The Art Gallery at Collin College will host a solo exhibition by artist Jennifer Seibert. The exhibition runs from Jan. 5-29, 2026. It features recent paintings exploring everyday environments. The show is free and open to the public. Visitors may attend during regular gallery hours.

The exhibition is titled Mediated Landscapes: Paintings of Slowness and Resistance in Everyday Spaces. Seibert focuses on ordinary locations often ignored. Her subjects include parking lots, roadside plantings, and suburban streets. She presents these spaces with careful observation. The work encourages thoughtful engagement.

Seibert’s paintings emphasize sustained attention and deliberate pacing. Her approach challenges fast, technology-driven ways of seeing. The work invites viewers to reconsider perception. It asks what people notice and overlook. Each painting elevates the mundane through painterly sensitivity.

A closing reception is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Seibert will present an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. The reception is also free. Community members are encouraged to attend.

The Art Gallery is located on Collin College’s Plano Campus. The address is 2800 East Spring Creek Parkway. The gallery is in room A175. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday hours run until 3 p.m.

Collin College serves approximately 60,000 students each year. The institution offers more than 200 degrees and certificates. Programs include several bachelor’s degrees. The college partners with business and industry. It supports workforce development across Collin County.