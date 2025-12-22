Back Where They Belong: South Oak Cliff Returns to State Championship Glory

For the fifth consecutive December, the South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears returned to AT&T Stadium for the UIL Class 5A Division II State Championship game. This year, however, the ending felt different. As the final whistle blew Saturday afternoon, players and coaches stood in disbelief, tears streaming, while the crowd chanted:

“S-O-C! Who they rootin’ for?!”

After a two-year title drought, the Golden Bears defeated the Dr. Thomas E. Randle High School Lions 35-19, capturing the 2025 UIL Class 5A Division II State Championship and capping another historic season. This victory marked SOC’s fifth straight appearance in a state championship game, placing them among just eight Texas high school football programs to reach that milestone.

“It was a lot more focus this year playing Randle,” said defensive coordinator Kyle Ward. “When you lose big playoff games, it puts things into perspective. You go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

SOC leaned into discipline and execution, producing a complete team effort against a familiar opponent on football’s biggest stage. “At the end of the day, it was just playing South Oak Cliff football and handling business,” Ward said.

Senior linebacker Jamarion P., a cornerstone of the defense, said belief in another championship run solidified during the postseason. “It really hit when we played Port Neches-Groves. The offense had to find their footing in the first half, and the defense was making stops to keep us in the game. After that, we knew we had a real chance.”

For Jamarion, the win carried personal significance. “It means a lot to be part of this program. Every year I’ve been in high school, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a state championship team. We’ve put in the work, and our coaches deserve credit for putting us in the best position to make history.”

Head coach Jason Todd called the championship a meaningful moment for the South Oak Cliff community. “No one ever said this could happen here,” Todd said. “And we say you can do it right here in South Oak Cliff, Texas.”

The season was dedicated to Carla Hill, SOC’s beloved registrar, who passed away just before the playoff run. Hill’s more than 20 years of service impacted the SOC community deeply, and the team carried her spirit throughout the season.

Dallas ISD will celebrate the Golden Bears’ historic victory with a special event on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at South Oak Cliff High School, honoring the team’s remarkable achievement.