Can You Eat Too Many Cookies at Christmas?

By Dr. James L. Snyder

Christmas was over, and the house began to quiet down in a good way. Don’t get me wrong, I love the noise when all the family is together. It is a good feeling to be with family during this wonderful holiday season. I love the energy.

This Christmas season, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage baked a truckload of cookies and shared them with friends and neighbors, who greatly appreciated them.

The only problem with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage baking cookies is that I live in the same house, and the smell infiltrates every room.

There is a very strict rule in our house about cookies: I can have only one, and only if the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage gives it to me. Otherwise, it is forbidden fruit.

The great thing about our family coming together for Christmas dinner is that there are so many of us. With the little ones always very noisy, I try to stir up that noise as much as possible—after all, isn’t that a grandfather’s job?

(Source: Ksenia Yakovleva/Unsplash)

Amid all the holiday noise, I sneak a cookie. If the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage doesn’t catch me, it’s okay—or so I think.

I must confess that eating these cookies is not my fault. After all, if the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage did not make so many delicious cookies, I wouldn’t be tempted. In short, my eating cookies is not my fault, but hers.

As the festivities continued, I asked the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage if I could give some cookies to the grandchildren. After all, I explained, she was too busy to do this herself.

I must say I caught her by surprise, and because she was busy with something else, she simply said, “Okay, but remember, no cookies for you.”

The first grandchild I brought the cookie plate to looked at me and said, “Papaw, do you want one of my cookies?” Now, how can you refuse your grandchild? I believed it was my grandparental duty to respond by saying, “Oh, my dear, thank you so much. I appreciate that.” And just like that, the cookie disappeared from the plate into my adoring mouth.

My only question during this festive time was this: How many cookies are too many?

After the family activities were over, I relaxed with some coffee, and the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came in and sat down. She looked at me and asked, “So, how many cookies did you eat today?”

To answer that question would have gotten me into deep trouble. Instead, I replied, “Wasn’t our great-granddaughter so cute?” That was enough to distract her and get her talking about our great-granddaughter. I successfully ducked that arrow.

While the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage went on and on about our great-granddaughter, I remembered a Bible verse I had read in my devotions:

“Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people. Sing unto him, sing psalms unto him, talk ye of all his wondrous works. Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord” (1 Chronicles 16:8–10).

No amount of trouble can rob me of rejoicing in the Lord. Everything I have is a gift from Him, and I intend to appreciate it for the rest of my life.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, Florida, with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone: 1-352-216-3025. Email: jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website: www.jamessnyderministries.com.

