Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program Hosts Free Legal Clinics in January

The Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program (DVAP) is hosting free virtual and in-person legal clinics in January. DVAP is a joint initiative of the Dallas Bar Association and Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. Local Dallas lawyers are partnering to provide assistance.

Virtual clinics will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 8 with DLA Piper, Jan. 15 with Haynes and Boone LLP, Jan. 22 with SMU Dedman School of Law, and Jan. 29 with Hunton Andrews Kurth. Residents can apply online to participate.

In-person clinics include a Veteran’s Clinic on Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the VA Medical Center, 4500 S. Lancaster Rd. in Dallas, sponsored by DVAP and Prudential Private Capital. The South Dallas Clinic will meet Jan. 13 at 5:00 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 5:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Blvd., sponsored by DVAP and partnering firms. The West Dallas Clinic will take place Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd., sponsored by DVAP and Paul Hastings.

Dallas County residents seeking legal assistance for virtual clinics should complete the online application at https://tinyurl.com/DVAPClinic. Once submitted, participants will receive a call from an attorney on the selected date. Calls may appear from “No Caller ID” or a similar designation.

DVAP’s clinics offer residents access to free legal guidance from experienced lawyers. Both virtual and in-person clinics cover a variety of legal concerns. Attendees can ask questions, receive guidance, and get support for their legal matters. Participation is open to the public, and registration is required for virtual assistance.