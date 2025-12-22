New Children’s Book ‘Amir’s Awakening’ Empowers Black Students Through Cultural Roots

Educators Dr. Sheka Houston and Dr. Tammy Taylor have released Amir’s Awakening: His Amazing Journey to Ancient Egypt – From Classroom to Consciousness, the first book in their Resilience Series of five. Designed to inspire Black children, the series introduces readers to African history and cultural heritage in a vivid, engaging way. Both women, based in South Carolina, bring more than 25 years of combined educational experience to the project.

At a time when African American history books are being challenged and banned, Houston and Taylor aim to flip the narrative. The series offers children, parents, teachers, and mentors a transformative learning experience. It reconnects students with their cultural roots, fostering pride, identity, and academic achievement.

Research shows African-centered education boosts Black student achievement by an average of 45 percentile points on standardized tests. The book begins the story of Black history in greatness—pyramids, Pharaohs, and purpose—rather than starting with oppression. “Amir’s Awakening doesn’t begin the Black story in chains. It begins in greatness,” say the authors, known as the Resilience DoctHers.

The book also addresses the impact of culturally responsive education. Studies show that Black students with at least one Black teacher by third grade are 13% more likely to enroll in college. Classrooms that celebrate identity and culture lift all learners academically and emotionally, strengthening school communities.

Amir’s Awakening is available at Create & Educate LLC and on Amazon. Schools, parents, and organizations have already ordered the book, calling it a must-read for children and adults alike.

Beyond writing, Houston and Taylor host The REALL Academy podcast, producing over 200 episodes that provide free resources and guidance for educators worldwide. Their work has reached nearly 200,000 educators, empowering school leaders to transform communities.

About the Authors

Dr. Sheka Houston, COO of Create and Educate, LLC, is a best-selling author, business strategist, and award-winning educator. She has successfully transformed underperforming schools, improving a middle school by two report card levels in a single year.

Dr. Tammy Taylor, CEO of Partnerships at Create and Educate, LLC, holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy. She has led elementary schools out of state-sanctioned interventions, improving three report card levels in one year.

Together, they have earned multiple accolades, including the Palmetto Silver Award for Academic Growth, STEAM School of Excellence Award, and recognition for school turnarounds. Houston and Taylor are nationally recognized education leaders, using books, podcasts, and mentorship to activate and inspire Black youth.