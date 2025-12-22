People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

North Texas Animal Welfare Groups Unite for Silent Night Foster Campaign

Seven North Texas animal welfare organizations have joined forces for Silent Night, a holiday foster campaign to help shelter pets celebrate the season in loving homes. Originally launched by Dallas Animal Services over five years ago, the program expands this year to a multi-organization collaboration.

Running from Monday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, the campaign aims to place 270 pets in foster homes. The SPCA of Texas seeks foster placements for 50 cats and dogs, available for pick-up at the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, 75212, on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 23. Fostered pets can be returned Friday through Sunday, Dec. 26–28.

Fostering a shelter pet during the holidays provides families a chance to bond while helping animals in need. With children on holiday break and families spending more time at home, it is an ideal time to welcome a foster pet.

“Silent Night brings shelters and animal welfare organizations together to give pets a much-needed break from the shelter during the holiday week,” said Terri Hooks, SPCA of Texas Senior Manager of Lifesaving Programs. “Even a short stay in a home can greatly reduce stress and help animals thrive.”

(Source: Sushanta Rokka?Unsplash)

Fostering through the SPCA of Texas is fully supported. Supplies, medical and behavioral care, and guidance are provided. Families need only offer a safe space and an open heart. Fostering also socializes pets, allows them time away from the shelter, and helps future adopters learn about each pet’s personality. It also frees shelter space for animals in urgent need.

Participating shelters include Carrollton Animal Control Services; Dallas Animal Services; Fort Worth Animal Care and Control; Glen Rose Animal Control; Humane Society of Dallas County; Operation Kindness Humane Society; and SPCA of Texas. Fostering is free, and no prior experience is required. Supplies, toys, and guidance are provided for all fosters.

To learn more about the Silent Night foster campaign or to sign up, visit spca.org/silentnight and give a shelter pet the gift of a loving temporary home this holiday season.

Visit Our Video Channel

