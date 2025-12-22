Penske Leasing Workers at Redbird Decertify Teamsters

Employees at Penske Truck Leasing’s Redbird facility in Dallas have successfully freed themselves from Teamsters Local 745 union control. A majority of workers, with guidance from National Right to Work Foundation staff attorneys, filed a petition requesting decertification with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on November 14, 2025.

The NLRB enforces federal labor laws, including administering votes to certify or decertify unions. By law, the agency must conduct a decertification election if at least 30% of workers request one; the Penske petition far exceeded this threshold. The election was scheduled for December 18, but Teamsters officials formally disclaimed interest in continuing as the workers’ representative, preemptively conceding defeat.

Texas is a Right to Work state, meaning union officials cannot require employees to pay dues or fees to maintain their jobs. However, unions still retain “representation” authority over all employees unless decertified.

“I support decertifying the Teamsters union because the union isn’t benefiting us the way it should,” said Penske employee Epifanio Hernandez. “The union rules aren’t beneficial to everyone, and instead of helping us progress, they hold many of us back. We deserve the freedom to speak for ourselves and make decisions that reflect what we actually want — not what the union decides for us.”

This case continues a trend of Teamsters decertifications supported by National Right to Work Foundation attorneys. In the past year, delivery drivers for Restaurant Technologies, Inc., and employees at FCC Environmental Services also removed Teamsters Local 745 representation in Dallas workplaces. Requests for decertification assistance have grown, and NLRB statistics indicate the Teamsters face more petitions than any other union.

“More and more, American workers are deciding they are better off without Teamsters union bosses who prioritize their own interests over the workers they claim to represent,” said National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix. “We are proud to support the growing number of transportation and trucking employees demanding freedom from coercive unionism.”