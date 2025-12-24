Carrollton to Celebrate MLK Parade & Program

CARROLLTON — Carrollton will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual MLK Parade and Program on Jan. 17, celebrating over 30 years of community recognition. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by the program at 11:30 a.m. at Carrollton City Hall, 1945 E Jackson Rd.

The parade route starts on Rainwater Lane behind City Hall, heads west to Josey Lane, then south on Josey to Keller Springs. It continues east on Keller Springs to Kelly Blvd., then south on Kelly Blvd. to Ted Polk Middle School at 2001 Kelly Blvd. Community members are encouraged to line the route to celebrate this historic occasion.

The program following the parade will feature speeches, performances, and tributes highlighting Dr. King’s legacy of equality, justice, and community service. Attendees can expect a festive and inspiring event for families, students, and residents of all ages.

This event is sponsored by Christ Community Connection, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in partnership with the City of Carrollton and the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District. The celebration aims to bring the community together in honor of Dr. King’s vision and lifelong contributions.

For more information or questions, contact Christ Community Connection, Inc. at christcommunityconnection@gmail.com.