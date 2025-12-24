People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Collin College) Collin College Police Chief Scott Jenkins has been selected as the recipient of the Bill G. Daniels Award for Outstanding Administrator by...
In a significant moment for the labor movement, Roxanne Brown, set to become the first African American woman elected as President of the United...
PLANO — The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. has named June Jenkins as its 2025 Citizen of the...
Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025

Charlamagne Tha God

(Black PR Wire) New York, NY – iHeartMedia, the #1 audio company in America, announced today that it has extended its relationship with the culture-shifting multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of iHeartMedia New York’s Power 105’s wildly popular and nationally syndicated hit radio show “The Breakfast Club,” heard by over 7 million listeners monthly and founder of The Black Effect podcast network.

One of the world’s most well-informed, authoritative and distinctive media personalities, Charlamagne Tha God has become a crucial and influential voice in American culture.

Under the new multi-year agreement, Charlamagne will continue his uninhibited trademark interview style on the award-winning “The Breakfast Club” radio show, where he has long been recognized for his relentless effort to unveil truth by asking the questions audiences want to hear most, weekdays from 6-10:00 a.m. EST, as well as “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” alongside co-hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa.

“When it comes to iHeartMedia, gratitude will always be my attitude. They’ve created space for me to grow not just as talent, but as an executive and true partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “To say that I’m thankful is an understatement. iHeart is the biggest and best audio company on the planet and audio is the foundation on which the whole media conglomerate will be built. Podcasting, live events, TV/film and documentaries, the sky is the limit for where we are going; and radio will always be at the core of it. Here’s to a new era of growth, impact, and prosperity.”

 

“The Breakfast Club,” celebrating its 15-year milestone this month, has become the bullhorn for modern culture and is widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining top-rated contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B morning show today. Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa are known for their unrivaled interviews with celebrities and recording artists.

Esteemed guests who have appeared on the show include former President Barack Obama, former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Future, 50 Cent, Lizzo, Will Smith, Alicia Keys and many more. The crew also hosts “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” a 3-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. Charlamagne Tha God and “The Breakfast Club” were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Charlamagne has been a transformative voice in audio, redefining what it means to create content that sparks dialogue and drives cultural change. Through The Breakfast Club and his growing podcast network, he’s amplified diverse voices, tackled tough conversations, and built platforms that continue to resonate with audiences nationwide,” said Rich Bressler, President & COO for iHeartMedia. “His influence has helped shape the future of audio and we’re energized by what lies ahead and appreciate his ongoing trust in iHeart.”

Additionally, iHeart and Charlamagne will continue to partner on the historic joint venture, The Black Effect Podcast Network — the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners, bringing together the most influential and trusted voices in Black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more.

Launched in 2020 and curated by Charlamagne himself, The Black Effect has debuted 60+ shows — generating 11 million monthly downloads and features a luminous roster of marquee talent and influential voices committed to enlightening, educating and entertaining audiences. Earlier this year, “The Breakfast Club” replay podcast — which served as the flagship show for the launch of The Black Effect Podcast Network – surpassed one billion downloads, joining a very short list of podcasts to reach this impressive milestone.

Charlamagne Tha God was represented by Ted Chervin at CAA, with legal counsel provided by Loan Dang of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang. Financial strategy and advisory were led by Humble Lukanga and Laura Rutebuka of Lifeline Financial Group. The agreement was developed in close partnership with Charlamagne’s longtime business partner Karen Kinney of KK Entertainment & Media.

