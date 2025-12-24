City of Lewisville Announces Passing of James Kunke

LEWSVILLE — The City of Lewisville mourns the loss of James Kunke, Director of Community Engagement, who passed away at 58 after a long battle with cancer.

James dedicated 23 years of service to the Lewisville community, following prior work with the City of Southlake and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was deeply committed to inclusivity, ensuring every voice was heard and creating opportunities for connection and belonging.

Known for his people-centered leadership, James inspired his team to take risks, follow their passions, and pursue bold ideas. His large personality, creativity, and sense of humor made him beloved by colleagues and the community alike.

Outside of work, James’ greatest passion was his family. He cherished his wife, Laurie, and their daughter, Macy, often sharing stories of them with pride. He also loved the Fighting Farmers, the UT Longhorns, and the theater arts, celebrating each with enthusiasm.

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore ordered city flags to be lowered to half-staff at all municipal facilities starting Wednesday, Dec. 24, for five days or until burial, whichever occurs first, to honor James’ legacy. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

James’ leadership, humor, and compassion left a lasting impact on Lewisville, and his dedication to community engagement will be remembered by all who knew him.