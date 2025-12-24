Community Rallying Around Family After Devastating Christmas Car Accident

CORPUS CHRISTI — Mimi and her family’s holiday trip to Mexico turned tragic when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver. Mimi and her young son Edward were trapped inside the car, while her husband and two other children escaped without injury. Edward is currently hospitalized in Corpus Christi in critical condition. Doctors have performed emergency brain and plastic surgeries, and he remains in a medically induced coma as medical teams work to stabilize him.

The family now faces a challenging recovery period, far from home, with mounting medical bills, travel expenses, and daily costs. Support from the community is critical for helping them stay close to Edward during this difficult time. Friends, neighbors, and charitable organizations are being encouraged to contribute to crowdfunding campaigns or other initiatives to provide financial and emotional relief.

Edward’s doctors continue to monitor his condition closely, adjusting care as needed while focusing on recovery. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and hopes that awareness of their story will inspire further assistance for families facing similar emergencies.

Community members who wish to help can contact the campaign organizer directly through the “Contact” button on the campaign page or reach out for further guidance. Media inquiries are being handled by Noemi Salinas at 817-655-1809.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of community support for families in crisis. Every donation, message of encouragement, or shared resource helps keep the family together as they navigate the long road to recovery.