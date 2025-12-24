Online Ratings Often Mislead Shoppers, According to New Study

(Newswise) — New research uncovers a major blind spot in how people read and interpret online reviews, one that can lead to wasted money, disappointing purchases and piles of low-quality products.

As many as 98% of consumers check reviews before buying, and most assume star ratings reflect product quality alone, not context or expectations.

“When consumers are rating a product, they are giving a ‘vibe’ rating to some extent,” said Ying Zeng, assistant professor of marketing at the Leeds School of Business and co-author of the study, published in the journal Psychology & Marketing in November 2025. “This vibe includes a lot of things—what they paid, how the product looks, how well it performs, and what the rater is currently feeling.”

The researchers ran six studies using familiar products such as power banks and home theater projectors, finding that users who paid more judged items more harshly and that prospective buyers consistently underestimated the true quality of higher-priced goods, sometimes even believing cheaper products were better.

Price quietly shapes product ratings in ways most shoppers overlook, Zeng said. Higher-priced items come with higher expectations, which pushes raters to be more critical and often leads to lower scores—even when the product itself is solid.

“If it’s an expensive product, consumers tend to have a higher standard because there is a pain of paying,” Zeng said.

Meanwhile, low-priced products can rack up glowing reviews because raters start with lower expectations.

“The combination of low price and high rating is very appealing,” she said. “It may feel as if it’s a high-quality product with a very good deal, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

Those skewed expectations can mislead shoppers when pricey products later go on sale: The ratings stay low even if the quality is high, because the reviews were shaped at full price.

“If an expensive product has a low rating but now it’s discounted, it’s probably worth considering,” Zeng said. “Compared to a cheap product with a high rating, you have to consider that the actual quality could be higher.”