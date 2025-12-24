Things to Do in Richardson From Dec. 24-31, 2025

RICHARDSON — The week between Christmas and New Year’s offers a variety of events for families, friends, and the community in Richardson. From festive lights to holiday-themed performances, there is something for everyone.

Wednesday, Dec. 24, CityLine Lights invites visitors to stroll beneath more than half a million twinkling lights, including a towering 18-foot Christmas tree. Perfect for family and pet photos, the display runs daily through Jan. 4 at CityLine Plaza, 1150 State St. Admission is free. More details are at CityLine Lights.

Thursday, Dec. 25, Richardson residents can participate in Cease the Grease, a holiday cooking oil drop-off. Bring cooled oil in a rigid container to the Municipal Service Center, 1260 Columbia Dr., anytime through Jan. 5. The program protects city sewers and is free of charge. Learn more at FOG Program.

Friday, Dec. 26, The Alamo Movie Party features Anaconda (2025) with interactive props. Attendees engage with jungle-themed activities while watching the film. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 100 S. Central Expy. Tickets are $14. More information at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson.

Saturday, Dec. 27, Celebrate Mexican holiday traditions at Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico, featuring Mariachi Garibaldi and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande at Eisemann Center’s Hill Performance Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. The same evening, CoreTheatreWIR presents a family-friendly improv show at 7:30 p.m., tickets $10 for adults, $5 for children. For bird lovers, the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center hosts a Christmas Bird Count from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., free for all participants.

Sunday, Dec. 28, Visit the Groundbreakers: Post-War Japan and Korea exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, running 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through July 26, 2026. The exhibit highlights artists from the post-1950s era and is free to the public.

Monday, Dec. 29, Winter Break Camps continue with indoor and outdoor activities for children at Heights Recreation Center and Huffhines Tennis Center. Camps include Artful Explorations, Pirates of the Keystone musical theatre, and Nite! Nite! Bedtime Stories at the Richardson Public Library. Registration and fees vary.

Tuesday, Dec. 30, Test your puzzle-solving skills at Great Room Escape, featuring the 80’s House Party theme. Admission ranges from $28.99 per person for four or more to $99.99 flat rate for 1-3 guests. Visit Great Room Escape for details.

Wednesday, Dec. 31, Ring in 2026 with “Anything Goes: New Year” at Repertory Company Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m., or celebrate at Free Play Richardson’s official NYE party from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. for ages 21+, including games, confetti, and a champagne toast.