People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jackson, Mississippi native Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old antitrust lawyer and former top Senate counsel, formally entered the race for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
NBA legend Isiah Thomas has continued to rewrite the rules of wealth, industry, and the American dream with his One World Products Inc., the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By De'Shane Frye NDG Contributing Writer The music world mourns the loss of gospel legend Richard Smallwood, who passed away in the early morning hours of...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Beyoncé Enters Billionaire Ranks Few Black Americans Have Reached

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has joined the small and closely watched group of Black American billionaires, a milestone that places her alongside a handful of individuals who built vast wealth in a country where Black ownership has long been restricted, delayed, or denied.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé is now worth at least $1 billion, making her one of only a few musicians to reach that level and one of the rare Black women in the United States to do so through entertainment, business control, and ownership. She joins her husband, Jay-Z, who became hip hop’s first billionaire in 2019, as well as a short list that includes Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, and a limited number of others whose fortunes stand out precisely because they remain so uncommon.

Black billionaires remain an exception in America. Forbes has reported that fewer than 20 Black individuals worldwide have reached billionaire status, despite Black Americans playing an essential role in building the nation’s economy. The gap between contribution and compensation continues to be shaped by segregation, discriminatory lending, exclusion from ownership, and financial systems that consistently placed barriers in front of Black ambition.

 

Beyoncé performing on The O2 in London. Photo by idrewuk (originally posted to Flickr as Hello hubbie!) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons)
Beyoncé’s rise into this space did not arrive through novelty or chance. It came through structure. Over time, she moved beyond performing within the industry to controlling it. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, became the center of her creative and financial decisions, allowing her to retain ownership of her music, manage her tours, and oversee production. That control proved decisive.

In 2023, her “Renaissance” tour traveled to 39 cities and included 56 shows, drawing more than 2.7 million people and generating more than $500 million in revenue. The scale was historic, but the economics mattered just as much. Producing and managing the tour largely in-house allowed Beyoncé to capture profits that artists once surrendered to labels, promoters, and intermediaries. The concerts were visible. The ownership was quieter.

That approach mirrors the path taken by other Black billionaires whose wealth came from insisting on possession rather than permission. Jay-Z expanded from music into business by retaining equity and investing early. Oprah Winfrey built a media empire by controlling her platform. Rihanna transformed global fame into ownership stakes that surpassed album sales. Michael Jordan turned athletic dominance into long-term equity. In each case, the turning point was not applause, but control.

Beyoncé’s wealth also arrives during a period when conversations about Black economic power are growing sharper. Black households continue to hold a fraction of the wealth of white households, and Black entrepreneurs remain more likely to be denied loans or charged higher interest rates. Against that reality, the visibility of Black billionaires carries weight, even as it highlights how rare such outcomes remain.

There is no suggestion that one fortune corrects generations of imbalance. But there is meaning in documentation. Beyoncé’s entry into the billionaire class records what happens when talent is paired with ownership in a system that rarely allows both. It shows what becomes possible when the work, the image, and the profits remain under the same roof.
Beyoncé has spoken sparingly about wealth, choosing instead to talk about control and protection. “No amount of money is worth my peace,” she said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025