Beyoncé Enters Billionaire Ranks Few Black Americans Have Reached

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has joined the small and closely watched group of Black American billionaires, a milestone that places her alongside a handful of individuals who built vast wealth in a country where Black ownership has long been restricted, delayed, or denied.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé is now worth at least $1 billion, making her one of only a few musicians to reach that level and one of the rare Black women in the United States to do so through entertainment, business control, and ownership. She joins her husband, Jay-Z, who became hip hop’s first billionaire in 2019, as well as a short list that includes Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, and a limited number of others whose fortunes stand out precisely because they remain so uncommon.

Black billionaires remain an exception in America. Forbes has reported that fewer than 20 Black individuals worldwide have reached billionaire status, despite Black Americans playing an essential role in building the nation’s economy. The gap between contribution and compensation continues to be shaped by segregation, discriminatory lending, exclusion from ownership, and financial systems that consistently placed barriers in front of Black ambition.

Beyoncé’s rise into this space did not arrive through novelty or chance. It came through structure. Over time, she moved beyond performing within the industry to controlling it. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, became the center of her creative and financial decisions, allowing her to retain ownership of her music, manage her tours, and oversee production. That control proved decisive.

In 2023, her “Renaissance” tour traveled to 39 cities and included 56 shows, drawing more than 2.7 million people and generating more than $500 million in revenue. The scale was historic, but the economics mattered just as much. Producing and managing the tour largely in-house allowed Beyoncé to capture profits that artists once surrendered to labels, promoters, and intermediaries. The concerts were visible. The ownership was quieter.

That approach mirrors the path taken by other Black billionaires whose wealth came from insisting on possession rather than permission. Jay-Z expanded from music into business by retaining equity and investing early. Oprah Winfrey built a media empire by controlling her platform. Rihanna transformed global fame into ownership stakes that surpassed album sales. Michael Jordan turned athletic dominance into long-term equity. In each case, the turning point was not applause, but control.

Beyoncé’s wealth also arrives during a period when conversations about Black economic power are growing sharper. Black households continue to hold a fraction of the wealth of white households, and Black entrepreneurs remain more likely to be denied loans or charged higher interest rates. Against that reality, the visibility of Black billionaires carries weight, even as it highlights how rare such outcomes remain.

There is no suggestion that one fortune corrects generations of imbalance. But there is meaning in documentation. Beyoncé’s entry into the billionaire class records what happens when talent is paired with ownership in a system that rarely allows both. It shows what becomes possible when the work, the image, and the profits remain under the same roof.

Beyoncé has spoken sparingly about wealth, choosing instead to talk about control and protection. “No amount of money is worth my peace,” she said.