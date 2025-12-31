Collin College Cybersecurity Program earns 2025 Awards from EC-Council

(Collin College) The Collin College Cybersecurity program was recently announced as a 2025 recipient of the Academia Circle of Excellence award by EC-Council.

As an internationally acclaimed cybersecurity technical certification body, EC-Council annually honors outstanding achievements in cybersecurity training and education across global academic communities.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by EC-Council,” said Damien Smith, director of Workforce Cybersecurity at Collin College. “The esteemed Academia Circle of Excellence award is a testament to our dedication to cybersecurity education and supporting the next generation of leaders in the field. We are committed to a high standard of excellence and are delighted to see that our passion and efforts are being recognized on an international stage.”

EC-Council’s Academia division recognizes institutions and educators who demonstrate excellence in cybersecurity instruction, leadership, and engagement. Collin College is one of five institutions in EC-Council’s North America academic division to receive this highly regarded award.

Cybersecurity Professor Glenn Kimball was named a recipient of the 2025 Academia Instructor Circle of Excellence award. This prestigious honor recognizes Kimball’s outstanding contributions to cybersecurity education and the positive impact made on students and the academic community.

“I’m humbled and honored to be selected to receive the EC-Council 2025 Academic Instructor Circle of Excellence Award,” Kimball said. “Inspiring students to elevate their knowledge and skills to address the complexities and challenges in cybersecurity is core to my teaching mission. This award validates that our core approach, collaborative partnerships, and dedication to student outcomes and advancement is on target. I am grateful to have a partner like EC-Council to advance the cybersecurity cause.”

Awards issued by EC-Council are highly regarded and widely recognized across cybersecurity communities as EC-Council has an extensive network of academic partners from K-12, technical institutes, and colleges and universities around the world. Collin College has been a frequent award recipient of EC-Council, previously honored with distinctions such as Innovator of the Year and the Instructor of the Year.

For more information about Collin College’s Cybersecurity program, visit www.collin.edu/department/cybersecurity.

