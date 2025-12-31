People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jackson, Mississippi native Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old antitrust lawyer and former top Senate counsel, formally entered the race for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District on...
NBA legend Isiah Thomas has continued to rewrite the rules of wealth, industry, and the American dream with his One World Products Inc., the...
By De'Shane Frye NDG Contributing Writer The music world mourns the loss of gospel legend Richard Smallwood, who passed away in the early morning hours of...
Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

In 2025 Black Culture Claimed Ownership Not Permission

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Black pop culture in 2025 did not chase attention. It set terms. Across music, television, film, fashion, and sports, Black creators tightened control over narrative, ownership, and meaning at a moment when the country itself felt unmoored.

Hip hop provided the year’s clearest line of separation. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar did more than dominate playlists. It reset cultural boundaries. “They not like us” became shorthand for lineage, authorship, and accountability, repeated in crowds, locker rooms, and online spaces as a declaration rather than a slogan. The record carried the weight of history and the sharpness of confrontation, reinforcing hip hop’s original purpose as documentation and refusal.

Kendrick’s presence in 2025 was not constant, but it was decisive. The work rejected false humility and cultural trespassing with lines that landed like verdicts.

“I can’t fake humble just ’cause your ass is insecure” circulated as both lyric and posture, mirroring a broader mood across Black creative spaces. Hip hop did not soften itself for comfort. It drew lines.

 

Across music, television, film, fashion, and sports, Black creators tightened control over narrative, ownership, and meaning at a moment when the country itself felt unmoored. (AI Image via NNPA)

Southern rap reinforced that authority without explanation. Future continued to shape the emotional architecture of the genre, his influence evident in pacing, tone, and restraint across new releases. The music carried detachment, survival, and repetition as reality rather than affectation. Killer Mike anchored Atlanta’s legacy in organizing and consequence, his words from earlier years still circulating with urgency: “I don’t believe in hope. I believe in action.”

Megan Thee Stallion stood as one of 2025’s clearest examples of ownership without apology. Independent and visible, she rejected respectability politics while controlling her work outright. “I’m really just being myself, and that’s what people connect to” echoed across interviews and social media as both explanation and refusal.

R&B moved with intention rather than excess. SZA remained central to the genre’s emotional vocabulary, her work continuing to soundtrack contradiction, longing, and self-examination. Lyrics about uncertainty and self-worth circulated heavily, reflecting a collective fatigue that did not seek resolution on demand. Summer Walker leaned further into intimacy and boundary-setting, her work resisting polish in favor of truth. R&B in 2025 did not present healing as a finish line. It acknowledged the work was ongoing.

Television reflected a similar confidence. Abbott Elementary continued to thrive by trusting Black specificity rather than flattening it. Its humor landed because it mirrored lived experience, not because it softened it. Lines about underfunded schools, burnout, and joy in the margins resonated widely without translation. Black audiences were not treated as a niche. They were treated as the center.

Film followed that lead. Black directors increasingly controlled projects from development through release, telling stories rooted in history, class, migration, and survival without requiring trauma as an entry fee. Black cinema in 2025 assumed its audience was informed, present, and deserving of complexity.

Fashion delivered one of the year’s most visible cultural statements. The 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” centered Black dandyism, craftsmanship, and lineage. Co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky, the night functioned as correction rather than costume. Tailoring, elegance, and experimentation were framed as inheritance, not exception.

“Style is about intention,” a phrase long associated with Black designers, moved from subtext to thesis.

Sports culture continued to blur the line between competition and cultural leadership. Angel Reese expanded her influence beyond the court, turning scrutiny into leverage and visibility into ownership. Her posture reflected a generational shift among Black women athletes who refused to shrink. Simone Biles remained one of the most influential figures in global sports, her insistence on self-preservation continuing to resonate. “I don’t owe anyone anything” circulated as both boundary and blueprint.

Across platforms, Black pop culture in 2025 resisted dilution. Virality lost its grip. Ownership replaced access. Community replaced clicks. The work did not ask to be understood. It stood where it was.

And through the year’s noise, pressure, and persistence, one refrain continued to carry weight, memory, and resolve: “We gon’ be alright.”

