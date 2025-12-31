Keeping it Real: Reflecting on America Through the Looking Glass As We Prepare for 2026

By S.E. Williams

Black Voice News

As we work to slam the door on 2025 and look expectantly to 2026, the truth is that what lies ahead of us politically, is stubbornly connected to our collective political past.

Whether you are Black or Brown or working class; whether you are a high school student or a senior citizen; whether you started 2025 fully employed and ended the year unemployed; whether you are an immigrant of color or an American of darker hue who can be misidentified; the United States of America has retreated far from its intended path previously directed toward a more perfect union.

It’s as if the entire nation–lock, stock and barrel–as they say, has fallen down the rabbit hole of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland as described by celebrated author, Lewis Carroll.

In the story when Alice fell down that long tunnel, she ended up in a land where the rules governing reality as she knew it, no longer applied.

According to some, the phrase “falling down the rabbit hole” has become a metaphor for distraction. This phrase certainly describes the America of 2025. Every day since Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President for the second time, there are multiple breaking stories purposely intended to keep citizens anxious, on guard, apprehensive and often confused about what is actually happening. Americans constantly struggle to separate fact from fiction, often retreating further and further into their political ideologies and in the process widening the political divide that separates us from one another.

A few years ago, I read an article by writer John Spacey who offered an interpretation of the strange happenings in Alice’s Wonderland and its sequence, Through the Looking Glass. The author presented four categorical interpretations of the works’ key themes. They included the ideas of opposites, idealism, parallel universes, and the theory that reality is stranger than fiction.

I believe Alice’s experiences as interpreted through this lens has relevance today as we try to make sense of actions undertaken by the Trump administration and his cadre of Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters.

Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass (mirror)” offers an expanded surreal, illogical, and paradoxical perspective on Alice’s experiences in Wonderland similar to what is currently being experienced in modern day America. When Alice gazed through the looking glass or mirror, everything she saw, of course, was opposite of the way things were supposed to be. In other words, things she perceived through the “looking glass” were reversed from what they actually were.

We see this happening today where time, just like it did for Alice in Wonderland, where time seemed to be somewhat whimsical and unpredictable that is what is being presented by the federal government today. The Make America Great Again philosophy is rooted in a whimsical time for whites who believe things were better and when life for most people of color was certainly unpredictable. It was a time when white reigned supreme and people of color were a powerless presence in the ordering of America.

The best example of this is all of the hard fought Civil Rights era victories being reversed to help ensure white privilege out of misplaced concern over white fragility. In another example, social safety nets are being degraded to recoup/redirect funding in order to provide tax benefits for the most privileged. Other examples of this include the story that Americans were told about who pays the tariffs or that Venezuelan boats sailing in a direction away from the U.S. were carrying opioids intended for the U.S., even though experts tell us Venezuela doesn’t even traffic in opioids.

(Editor’s Note: This column originally ran at blackvoicenews.com.)