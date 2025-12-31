People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jackson, Mississippi native Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old antitrust lawyer and former top Senate counsel, formally entered the race for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on...
NBA legend Isiah Thomas has continued to rewrite the rules of wealth, industry, and the American dream with his One World Products Inc., the...
By De'Shane Frye NDG Contributing Writer The music world mourns the loss of gospel legend Richard Smallwood, who passed away in the early morning hours of...
Keeping it Real: Reflecting on America Through the Looking Glass As We Prepare for 2026

By S.E. Williams
Black Voice News

As we work to slam the door on 2025 and look expectantly to 2026, the truth is that what lies ahead of us politically, is stubbornly connected to our collective political past.

Whether you are Black or Brown or working class; whether you are a high school student or a senior citizen; whether you started 2025 fully employed and ended the year unemployed; whether you are an immigrant of color or an American of darker hue who can be misidentified; the United States of America has retreated far from its intended path previously directed toward a more perfect union.

It’s as if the entire nation–lock, stock and barrel–as they say, has fallen down the rabbit hole of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland as described by celebrated author, Lewis Carroll.
In the story when Alice fell down that long tunnel, she ended up in a land where the rules governing reality as she knew it, no longer applied.

 

(DWG Studio)

According to some, the phrase “falling down the rabbit hole” has become a metaphor for distraction. This phrase certainly describes the America of 2025. Every day since Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President for the second time, there are multiple breaking stories purposely intended to keep citizens anxious, on guard, apprehensive and often confused about what is actually happening. Americans constantly struggle to separate fact from fiction, often retreating further and further into their political ideologies and in the process widening the political divide that separates us from one another.

A few years ago, I read an article by writer John Spacey who offered an interpretation of the strange happenings in Alice’s Wonderland and its sequence, Through the Looking Glass. The author presented four categorical interpretations of the works’ key themes. They included the ideas of opposites, idealism, parallel universes, and the theory that reality is stranger than fiction.

I believe Alice’s experiences as interpreted through this lens has relevance today as we try to make sense of actions undertaken by the Trump administration and his cadre of Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters.

Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass (mirror)” offers an expanded surreal, illogical, and paradoxical perspective on Alice’s experiences in Wonderland similar to what is currently being experienced in modern day America. When Alice gazed through the looking glass or mirror, everything she saw, of course, was opposite of the way things were supposed to be. In other words, things she perceived through the “looking glass” were reversed from what they actually were.

We see this happening today where time, just like it did for Alice in Wonderland, where time seemed to be somewhat whimsical and unpredictable that is what is being presented by the federal government today. The Make America Great Again philosophy is rooted in a whimsical time for whites who believe things were better and when life for most people of color was certainly unpredictable. It was a time when white reigned supreme and people of color were a powerless presence in the ordering of America.

The best example of this is all of the hard fought Civil Rights era victories being reversed to help ensure white privilege out of misplaced concern over white fragility. In another example, social safety nets are being degraded to recoup/redirect funding in order to provide tax benefits for the most privileged. Other examples of this include the story that Americans were told about who pays the tariffs or that Venezuelan boats sailing in a direction away from the U.S. were carrying opioids intended for the U.S., even though experts tell us Venezuela doesn’t even traffic in opioids.

(Editor’s Note: This column originally ran at blackvoicenews.com.)

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
