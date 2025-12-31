People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jackson, Mississippi native Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old antitrust lawyer and former top Senate counsel, formally entered the race for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on...
NBA legend Isiah Thomas has continued to rewrite the rules of wealth, industry, and the American dream with his One World Products Inc., the...
By De'Shane Frye NDG Contributing Writer The music world mourns the loss of gospel legend Richard Smallwood, who passed away in the early morning hours of...
NDG Bookshelf: ‘Voices from the Kitchen’ is a Delicious Read

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Four stars and three weeks.

That’s the rating you’ve seen for the hottest restaurant in town, and how long before you can snag reservations for a table there. The service is said to be stellar, their signature dish exquisite, the presentation awe-inspiring, and the desserts sublime. It’ll be worth it, so while you’re waiting (and drooling), read “Voices from the Kitchen, edited by Marc Meyer, then you can compliment the chef – and others.

How many times a month do you visit your favorite restaurant? Marc Meyer says that without the work of immigrant labor, the answer would be zero because that restaurant probably “would not exist.” From construction, to growing and harvesting the food, from oven to table, people “from other nations” have been instrumental in America’s restaurants.

In this book, Meyer presents stories of people who work in the restaurants he and his business partners own. The workers live in New York City but they represent immigrant food workers everywhere in America.

Vico came from Mexico because, as the eldest, he was responsible for his family after his father died. He’d wanted to go to college but there was no money for it then.

Fany did go to college and had hoped to find a good job, but violence in her native Honduras sent her to the U.S., where she met her wife and found happiness.

Armando says he and his siblings were “looking for opportunities.” He found a job in a kitchen, where “Malaysians taught me” to speak English and to cook.

Alonso left El Salvador to avoid joining a gang. Lucia came to America illegally (“I’m not going to lie.”) as a child. Mamadou came from Burkina Faso with a student visa and stayed, though kitchen duties are “women’s work” in his homeland. Carlha’s father taught her to cook. Mohammad owned many cows in Gambia before immigrating. And Anna Marie got a job in a kitchen thanks to her Irish accent.

Pick up “Voices from the Kitchen,” and you’ll know immediately that this is not a book about food. If you’re expecting recipes, nope. No sizzling drama, either. What you’ll find here, instead, is food for thought.

This collection, though sometimes identically-told, is also unique and individual in the many tales of immigration that editor Marc Meyer presents. Over and over, you’ll read about dreams and hopes, escape from violence, and wishes for betterment. You may notice that everyone here talked about doing anything to get started in America, cleaning houses, babysitting, collecting garbage, doing whatever it took to survive. Theirs is a collection of tales of taking pride in a job well-done but not being too proud to temporarily work one’s self up from the very bottom. It’s inspiring, jaw-dropping, and really quite reflective.

If you’ve ever craved international dishes, ordered Chinese or Mexican or Thai or otherwise patronized a restaurant that serves them, this is a must-read. Likewise, if you’ve been thinking about immigration issues and you want to bite into them further, “Voices from the Kitchen” is a good entree.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
