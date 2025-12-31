People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jackson, Mississippi native Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old antitrust lawyer and former top Senate counsel, formally entered the race for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
NBA legend Isiah Thomas has continued to rewrite the rules of wealth, industry, and the American dream with his One World Products Inc., the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By De'Shane Frye NDG Contributing Writer The music world mourns the loss of gospel legend Richard Smallwood, who passed away in the early morning hours of...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Who is at Greatest Risk for Glaucoma?

Glaucoma Awareness Month Serves as a Reminder to All to Get Tested

(Newswise) — Glaucoma, often called the ‘sneak thief of sight’ because patients can lose vision before they experience any symptoms, impacts some 3 million people in the United States alone. And once vision is lost to glaucoma, it can’t be regained.

“That’s why regular screenings, especially among those at higher risk for glaucoma, are absolutely vital,” says Elena Sturman, president and CEO of The Glaucoma Foundation. “Glaucoma Awareness Month is a reminder to make an appointment for an eye exam.”

While anyone at any age can develop glaucoma, certain people are more at risk. Among those groups are African American, Latinx and Asian populations.

 

(Kiarash Mansouri / Unsplash)

Among individuals of African and Latinx heritage compared to those of European background, there is a higher prevalence, earlier onset, and more rapid progression of primary open-angle glaucoma and greater incidence of blindness.

African Americans are 6 to 8 times more likely to get glaucoma than white Americans.

Blindness from glaucoma is also more common in African Americans than white Americans. Research shows that African Americans are genetically more at risk for glaucoma, making early detection and treatment all the more important. Among Latinx populations, the disease may also progress faster as they age, compared to other ethnic groups. Other risk factors:

• People with diabetes are twice as likely to get glaucoma than people without diabetes.

• Asians are at an increased risk for the less common types of glaucoma: angle-closure glaucoma and normal-tension glaucoma.

• Also at risk are people over age 40. While glaucoma can develop in younger patients, it occurs more frequently as we get older. Medicare provides an annual dilated eye exam for Medicare beneficiaries over age 65 at high risk for glaucoma. Those eligible for this service are people with diabetes, family history of glaucoma or African Americans over 50. To learn more, call 800-633-4227.

• Other risk factors include extremely high or low blood pressure, thin corneas and nearsightedness.

To spread the word, The Glaucoma Foundation is launching a special social media campaign during Glaucoma Awareness Month to raise awareness of the disease and its impact. Every day in January a different poster will highlight messages from glaucoma patients, doctors and advocates. The Glaucoma Foundation is sponsoring this campaign with co-sponsors Bausch & Lomb, iCare, Topcon, Life Biosciences, Sight Sciences and Glaukos.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are the keys to controlling this ‘sneak thief of sight,’” stresses Ms. Sturman. Start the new year by making an appointment for a comprehensive eye examination, advises The Glaucoma Foundation.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025