Who is at Greatest Risk for Glaucoma?

Glaucoma Awareness Month Serves as a Reminder to All to Get Tested

(Newswise) — Glaucoma, often called the ‘sneak thief of sight’ because patients can lose vision before they experience any symptoms, impacts some 3 million people in the United States alone. And once vision is lost to glaucoma, it can’t be regained.

“That’s why regular screenings, especially among those at higher risk for glaucoma, are absolutely vital,” says Elena Sturman, president and CEO of The Glaucoma Foundation. “Glaucoma Awareness Month is a reminder to make an appointment for an eye exam.”

While anyone at any age can develop glaucoma, certain people are more at risk. Among those groups are African American, Latinx and Asian populations.

Among individuals of African and Latinx heritage compared to those of European background, there is a higher prevalence, earlier onset, and more rapid progression of primary open-angle glaucoma and greater incidence of blindness.

African Americans are 6 to 8 times more likely to get glaucoma than white Americans.

Blindness from glaucoma is also more common in African Americans than white Americans. Research shows that African Americans are genetically more at risk for glaucoma, making early detection and treatment all the more important. Among Latinx populations, the disease may also progress faster as they age, compared to other ethnic groups. Other risk factors:

• People with diabetes are twice as likely to get glaucoma than people without diabetes.

• Asians are at an increased risk for the less common types of glaucoma: angle-closure glaucoma and normal-tension glaucoma.

• Also at risk are people over age 40. While glaucoma can develop in younger patients, it occurs more frequently as we get older. Medicare provides an annual dilated eye exam for Medicare beneficiaries over age 65 at high risk for glaucoma. Those eligible for this service are people with diabetes, family history of glaucoma or African Americans over 50. To learn more, call 800-633-4227.

• Other risk factors include extremely high or low blood pressure, thin corneas and nearsightedness.

To spread the word, The Glaucoma Foundation is launching a special social media campaign during Glaucoma Awareness Month to raise awareness of the disease and its impact. Every day in January a different poster will highlight messages from glaucoma patients, doctors and advocates. The Glaucoma Foundation is sponsoring this campaign with co-sponsors Bausch & Lomb, iCare, Topcon, Life Biosciences, Sight Sciences and Glaukos.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are the keys to controlling this ‘sneak thief of sight,’” stresses Ms. Sturman. Start the new year by making an appointment for a comprehensive eye examination, advises The Glaucoma Foundation.