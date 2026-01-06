Dallas County Elections Dept. Finalizes Contracts for March Primary Election

On Dec. 31, the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) finalized contracts to conduct the March Primary Election for both political parties.

Under the signed contracts, the March Primary Election will be administered as separate, non-joint primary elections. Both parties will use Dallas County election equipment, and no hand-counting of ballots will be conducted.

Key provisions of the contracts include:

• Separate non-joint primary elections

• Use of Dallas County election equipment

• No hand-counting of ballots

Early Voting:

• Countywide Vote Centers for both parties, allowing voters to vote at any Vote Center during the Early Voting period

Election Day Voting:

• Dallas County Republican Party (DCRP) Primary: Precinct-based voting, requiring voters to vote at their assigned polling place

• Dallas County Democratic Party (DCDP) Primary: Countywide Vote Centers on Election Day, contingent upon approval by the Texas Secretary of State no later than January 16th

– If approval is not granted, DCDP voters will also vote at their assigned precinct polling places

In the weeks leading up to the contract deadline, DCED remained in active negotiations with both political parties regarding the administration of a non-joint primary election, including a proposal from the DCRP for hand-counting ballots on Election Day. While negotiations were productive and nearing completion, they were not finalized by the original Dec. 20th deadline. In recognition of the progress made and each party’s statutory role in planning and conducting its primary election, DCED extended the deadline to Dec 31st.

On Monday, DCED was informed by the Dallas County Republican Party that it had decided to discontinue plans for hand-counting ballots. This decision allowed DCED to promptly finalize the DCRP’s election contract.

DCED then focused on provisions requested by the Dallas County Democratic Party to allow countywide voting at Vote Centers on Election Day. Prior communications from the Texas Secretary of State’s office appeared to not permit countywide voting unless BOTH parties used Countywide Vote Centers on Election Day. The finalized contract provides that, if the DCDP obtains the necessary approval from the Texas Secretary of State, DCED will implement countywide Vote Centers for Democratic Primary voters on Election Day. In addition, DCRP agreed to add wording to their contract to expressly permit the DCDP to utilize countywide Vote Centers if proper approval was given by the Texas Secretary of State.

Voters are encouraged to visit DallasCountyVotes.org for updates, polling place information, and additional details as the election approaches.