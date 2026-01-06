SPCA Pet of the Week – Princess

Meet Princess, a beautiful black-and-tan girl with soft floppy ears and a heart that’s just waiting to feel safe. At 2 years old, Princess has already learned that the world can be a big place—but she’s also learned that with patience, kindness, and love, it can be wonderful too. She’s been waiting and hoping someone will see past her shyness and recognize the incredible companion she’s meant to be.

Princess may be quiet when you first meet her. New people and places can feel overwhelming, and she likes to take her time. But give her that time—and your heart—and something truly special unfolds. Once Princess knows she’s safe, she blossoms into a gentle, loyal girl who offers affection in the most sincere, meaningful ways. Her love isn’t loud or demanding—it’s steady, tender, and deeply rewarding.

Princess enjoys the company of other dogs and prefers to greet them on her own terms, showing just how thoughtful and respectful she is. With people, she might hang back at first, then slowly step forward—especially if treats are involved—to say hello. Watching her confidence grow is a beautiful thing.

Thanks to a recent “Borrow a Buddy” outing, Princess showed just how far she’s come. She bravely explored a hiking trail, happily sniffing new scents and gaining confidence with every step. princess even handled the busy sights and sounds of a street fair with grace, meeting other dogs calmly and taking everything in stride. And yes—she ended the day as any good girl should, enjoying a well-earned pup cup.

Princess is still learning on leash and discovering the joys of the outside world, but she’s trying every single day. She doesn’t need perfection—she needs patience, gentleness, and someone who believes that love grows best when given time.

Princess is an SPCA of Texas Longtime Lovable—a pup who’s been in the shelter more than 60 days—so her adoption fee is FREE! She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

Meet Princess today or any day of the week, from Noon to 6 p.m., at our Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212), where walk-ins are welcome.

If you’re the kind of person who believes quiet souls deserve a chance, Princess might be the one who’s been waiting just for you. Find Princess and tons of adoptable pets looking for homes at https://spca.org.