2026 Denton Black Film Festival Releases Featured Programming and Films

(Black PR Wire) DENTON — Denton Black Film Festival is rolling out a powerful 2026 program anchored in the theme “Hope & Courage,” and the heart of that experience lives in a handful of flagship, must-talk-about events.

This year’s Tier 1 highlights are designed to feel less like a schedule and more like a movement, featuring a festive Red Carpet world premier to art, music, spoken word, comedy, faith, and family-friendly films.

“We’re excited to premier Quakertown USA, representing the first time that our festival has directly invested in producing this film chronicling a critical part of our region’s history,” says Harry Eaddy, one of the festival founders and executive director.

Added Linda Eaddy, associate festival director and director of film programming, “We will have more than 95 films, and our schedule is rich in content, offering something for everyone.”

Festival anchors: opening, closing, Hope & Courage

Opening Night at Campus Theatre on Thursday, January 29 will serve as the festival’s red-carpet premiere of Quakertown USA, a spotlight film tied deeply to Denton history. The celebrated event is the highest-visibility screening of the year and a core moment for community, filmmakers, and media. For the first time, there will be a full day of programming on Sunday that is crafted as an emotional finale that fully aligns with the Hope & Courage theme, giving audiences a resonant, reflective sendoff. Together, these bookend events frame DBFF 2026 as a story-driven journey that begins with celebration and ends with inspiration.

Featured films

The “STAX/SOULSVILLE U.S.A.” series, part of a larger STAX focus, brings a nationally recognized story of Black music, culture, and resistance into the heart of the festival, supported by director participation and music-related programming. “A Portrait of a Postman” and “The Inquisitor” (Barbara Jordan’s story) round out the legacy lane, blending Texas-rooted storytelling with history of national and international significance. The festival also will show “Beyond the Headlines: The NABJ Journey”, a documentary commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).The film shares the organization’s illustrious history and vision for the future.

Laughter, faith, and tough conversations

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Showcase will be a live, high-energy event, offering festival-goers a night of joy and nostalgia. Featured acts include former Tom Joyner Morning Show co-host Sybil Wilkes and longtime show writer, Myra J. The State of the Black Church panel, featuring leading voices from the pulpit and community, will tackle the evolving role of the Black church in community life, justice, and healing. Financial-planning and “AI-for-the-people” sessions are also prioritized as accessible, real-world conversations that connect festival audiences with tools for the future.

Music, star power, and Saturday night

This year’s featured music performance is Kandace Springs, a jazz and soul singer-pianist from Nashville who blends classic vocal jazz with R&B and pop influences, earning recognition as one of today’s leading jazz/soul artists. Her achievements include six studio albums, headlining major festivals like North Sea and Newport, collaborations with legends such as Prince and Norah Jones. She also is winner of Germany’s Deutscher Jazzpreis for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

“Unashamed”, the story of Lecrae and The 116 Clique, is positioned as a marquee music-culture feature, with strong ties to UNT, Texas audiences, and the Grammys conversation. “Can You Stand the Rain?”, led by filmmaker and actor Eden Marryshaw, is promoted as a fun, date-night-ready narrative that has already made waves on the festival circuit, with Eden available for interviews, red-carpet moments, and fan engagement. Layered with the STAX Music Revue will be a special slate of featured music performers at Denton’s Dan Silverleaf’s.

Family, community, and Hope & Courage Sunday

Hope & Courage Sunday receives special emphasis, including a family-friendly spotlight at Alamo Drafthouse featuring “Paw Paw Dayja” alongside shorts “The Letter”, “Oh Happy Day!”, and “15 Lines”. “Outdoor School” and other Sunday programming deepen the theme with stories about land, legacy, and the next generation, while community-facing offerings such as the Denton ISD art and essay work, spoken word events, and daytime discussions keep the focus on reflection, healing, and possibility.

More information can be found by emailing dentonbff@gmail.com or calling (469) 573-0799 with questions. For on-going updates about DBFF, go to DentonBFF.com and follow the festival on social media.