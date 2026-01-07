Collin College Named a 2025 Best for Vets College

Collin College has been named one of the 2025 Best for Vets Colleges by Military Times. This is the 13th year that the college has received the distinction. This year, the college was ranked 70 out of 357 colleges and universities across the nation.

“It is a distinct privilege to support our veterans and their families by providing excellent accessible education as well as comprehensive resources,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “We are grateful to receive this recognition from Military Times.”

Across Texas, Collin College ranked seventh and was named the top community college in the state for veterans.

Rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs, and Defense, as well as survey results assessing veteran and military services and rates of academic achievement.

According to Military Times, 357 schools participated in the latest Best for Vets: Colleges survey. The survey includes questions about success metrics such as completion, retention, persistence, grade point average, and graduation, in addition to military-specific resources, level of financial assistance offered, admissions and registration policies, and human resources.

Collin College served more than 2,700 veterans and military-connected students in 2024-25, the period for which the survey was conducted. The district works to ensure that veterans have the support they need to get the most out of their college experience. Information on financial aid, Veterans Affairs education benefits, personal counseling, and membership in the Student Veterans of America is available through the college’s Veterans Resource Centers (www.collin.edu/studentresources/veteransresources).

Collin College serves approximately 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management, and a new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.