Cowboys Face Hard Questions After Another Lost Season

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sports Writer

Despite being hopeful to end a disappointing 2025 season on a positive note, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday.

The Giants snapped a nine-game head-to-head losing streak against the Cowboys—causing Dallas to finish with a record of 7-9-1 and have consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2000-02.

“I’m disappointed, yeah, of course. Absolutely,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “The question is why. We need to look and figure out why. I did not think that we would be 7-9-1. I didn’t think that we wouldn’t be in the playoffs. I expected to be in the playoffs and competing for the Super Bowl.”

“We did not do that. That starts with me. And I understand that. But I can promise you this: We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. We’re gonna work our asses off to figure it out. We’re gonna adjust and make changes that we need to do to help us get there.”

(DWG Studio)

Quarterback Dak Prescott had a phenomenal season statistically, yet for the first time in his career, the Cowboys missed the postseason with him healthy and available all year.

“It’s frustrating. Tired of it, I’ve got to deal with it,” Prescott said. “Sure, tired, but it’s up to me to control. And that’s why I said this year was as frustrating as anything… I take accountability, don’t get me wrong, in so many ways, the leader I am, I’m frustrated, always trying to figure out what I could’ve done better… I do still put some of it on myself, but unfortunately we just didn’t get it done.”

While Prescott showed his nobility in shouldering some of the blame for a dreadful season, it’s no secret that the defensive side of the ball is what truly held the Cowboys back all year.

Consequently, Dallas parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus—marking the fourth time in as many seasons that they will have a new defensive coordinator.

“After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “This is the first step in that process and we will continue to review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

The Cowboys allowed a league leading 30.1 points per game and gave up the second-most yards (6,409) in franchise history.

While it’s easy to put all the blame on Eberflus, Dallas still has gaping holes across the defense that need to be addressed in the 2026 NFL Draft and free agency cycle.

The good news is that the Cowboys will have an opportunity to draft a high-level player with their 12th overall selection in this upcoming draft. Dallas also still owns the Packers’ 2026 first round pick, and the selection slot will depend on how Green Bay performs in the postseason.

Unless there is an offensive player you absolutely cannot pass up on, the Cowboys would be wise to double dip on defense in the first round.

If it were up to me, I’d use every draft pick on defense until the fifth round… maybe.

