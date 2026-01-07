Garland NAACP to Host a Slate of Activities to Celebrate MLK

GARLAND — The NAACP Garland Unit will host its 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and March on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m., continuing a decadeslong tradition honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy.

The parade will begin on Dairy Road at Garden Drive near Embree Park and proceed through several downtown streets before ending at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St.

The route includes northbound travel on Dairy Road to Highway 66 (Avenue D), west to First Street, north to Highway 66 (Avenue B), west to Fifth Street and north to Austin Street.

The 2026 theme is “Spotlighting Alphas and Omegas on MLK Day,” highlighting the contributions of Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Psi Phi fraternities.

Serving as grand marshals are Gayelord Gray, basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.’s Theta Alpha Chapter; Cedric F. Washington, president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.’s Xi Tau Lambda Chapter; and Asonye J. Ordu, basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.’s Delta Xi Chapter.

Following the parade, the celebration will continue with the MLK musical, “Freedom’s Symphony,” at noon at the Granville Arts Center.

The event is free and open to the public. Youth performers will take the stage, parade entry contest winners will be announced, and the 2026 grand marshals will be formally recognized.

MLK weekend activities will conclude Sunday, Jan. 18, with the MLK Youth Extravaganza at 4 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center.

The free program will feature youth from area churches, Garland ISD and local youth organizations showcasing praise dance, modern dance and step routines.