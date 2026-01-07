Where in the World Did Last Year Go?

By Dr. James L. Snyder

It was New Year’s Day, and I got up before The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. I poured my coffee and then sat in my easy chair to reflect on the day.

I was trying to get all the things in order I was planning to do today. After all, the Christmas holiday was over, and I needed to get back in the saddle again.

As I was thinking about my plans, a thought bumped into my mind. I don’t have too many thoughts, but once in a while, one comes my way and hits me, and I’m not sure what to do about it.

The thought was simply this: today begins a brand-new year. I had given this too much thought recently, but last year is over. Today starts a brand new year.

What in the world happened to last year? And, where did it go?

I was getting accustomed to the year at hand and was finally writing 2025 on my checks. For most of the year, I wrote 2024. Now, a new year lay before me, and I wasn’t sure what I should do.

Just then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into the living room, greeted me good morning and then said, “What are you thinking about today?”

I looked at her and said rather soberly, “Do you know today begins a brand-new year?”

“What,” she said, “happen to the year we are living? I was just getting adjusted to that year.”

She went and got a cup of coffee, then came and sat down, just staring at it. I knew exactly what she was thinking because I was thinking the same way. What happened over the last year?

One of the problems I have is this: Did I accomplish everything I wanted to accomplish last year? I’m not the kind of person who puts together a detailed New Year’s resolution list. I used to, but I never could finish it, and some of the things on that list took me five years to accomplish.

I sat there quietly, thinking back over the past year trying to figure out what I really accomplished. After all, I’ve been retired for about four years so I have time.

Sitting in my chair with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, I thought back over the year and tried to identify what I did. Was I busy? Did I do what I had planned to do?

Looking at The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, I said, “What do you think about last year?”

The living room was relatively quiet for a few moments, and then she spoke up and said, “I really don’t know what I did during the past year. I’ve been so busy doing things that I can’t remember all the things that I did.” Then, looking at me, she said, “what about your year?”

Last year had 365 days, and for the life of me, the only day I can think of is my birthday. Thinking about my birthday, I was trying to remember what I did that day.

Looking at The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage I said, “Do you remember my birthday?”

“Oh, yes I do. It was a wonderful time don’t you think?”

Not knowing exactly what she was talking about, I tried to find out more. I said, “What was the best part of my birthday last year?”

I wasn’t expecting what she came up with, but she did.

“I think the best time about your birthday was the wonderful present I got you. How did you like that present?”

I don’t know whether she knew what was happening or was trying to trick me. I thought, and I thought some more, but I couldn’t come up with what she got me for my birthday.

“That was a wonderful present you got me. I appreciate it so much. Thank you for that gift.”

I sighed very deeply, believing that I had ducked a bullet.

Looking at me with one of her infamous smiles, she said, “I spent a lot of time trying to think of that birthday gift for you. What was the best part of that gift?”

Of course, now I am in real deep water. I can’t remember that birthday present. After all, that was six months ago, and I’m not sure what happened this past week. I gave it some thought and tried to remember, but nothing actually came to mind.

That’s the thing about getting older: you forget things you should remember, and remember things you should forget.

I didn’t know what to say, so I said, “The best thing about that birthday present was your thoughtfulness in getting me such a wonderful present. I will always appreciate you for getting me that present.”

She smiled at me, and at least it worked this time. Or so I thought.

When a year passes by, it’s not too good to reflect on the past. The best thing is to appreciate the past, but then put the focus on the present.

This time of the year, my favorite Bible verse is Ecclesiastes 1:8, “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.”

We think something is new, and it may be new to us at the time, but there is nothing new under the sun.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.