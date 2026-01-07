People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784), the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book, with...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
On the fifth anniversary of January 6, a date now fixed in the American conscience, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn returned to the moment...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jackson, Mississippi native Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old antitrust lawyer and former top Senate counsel, formally entered the race for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on...
Read more

People in the News

Saturday, January 10, 2026

People in the News

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Where in the World Did Last Year Go?

By Dr. James L. Snyder

It was New Year’s Day, and I got up before The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. I poured my coffee and then sat in my easy chair to reflect on the day.

I was trying to get all the things in order I was planning to do today. After all, the Christmas holiday was over, and I needed to get back in the saddle again.

As I was thinking about my plans, a thought bumped into my mind. I don’t have too many thoughts, but once in a while, one comes my way and hits me, and I’m not sure what to do about it.

The thought was simply this: today begins a brand-new year. I had given this too much thought recently, but last year is over. Today starts a brand new year.

What in the world happened to last year? And, where did it go?

I was getting accustomed to the year at hand and was finally writing 2025 on my checks. For most of the year, I wrote 2024. Now, a new year lay before me, and I wasn’t sure what I should do.

Just then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into the living room, greeted me good morning and then said, “What are you thinking about today?”

I looked at her and said rather soberly, “Do you know today begins a brand-new year?”
“What,” she said, “happen to the year we are living? I was just getting adjusted to that year.”

She went and got a cup of coffee, then came and sat down, just staring at it. I knew exactly what she was thinking because I was thinking the same way. What happened over the last year?

One of the problems I have is this: Did I accomplish everything I wanted to accomplish last year? I’m not the kind of person who puts together a detailed New Year’s resolution list. I used to, but I never could finish it, and some of the things on that list took me five years to accomplish.

I sat there quietly, thinking back over the past year trying to figure out what I really accomplished. After all, I’ve been retired for about four years so I have time.
Sitting in my chair with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, I thought back over the year and tried to identify what I did. Was I busy? Did I do what I had planned to do?
Looking at The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, I said, “What do you think about last year?”
The living room was relatively quiet for a few moments, and then she spoke up and said, “I really don’t know what I did during the past year. I’ve been so busy doing things that I can’t remember all the things that I did.” Then, looking at me, she said, “what about your year?”
Last year had 365 days, and for the life of me, the only day I can think of is my birthday. Thinking about my birthday, I was trying to remember what I did that day.
Looking at The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage I said, “Do you remember my birthday?”
“Oh, yes I do. It was a wonderful time don’t you think?”
Not knowing exactly what she was talking about, I tried to find out more. I said, “What was the best part of my birthday last year?”
I wasn’t expecting what she came up with, but she did.
“I think the best time about your birthday was the wonderful present I got you. How did you like that present?”
I don’t know whether she knew what was happening or was trying to trick me. I thought, and I thought some more, but I couldn’t come up with what she got me for my birthday.
“That was a wonderful present you got me. I appreciate it so much. Thank you for that gift.”
I sighed very deeply, believing that I had ducked a bullet.
Looking at me with one of her infamous smiles, she said, “I spent a lot of time trying to think of that birthday gift for you. What was the best part of that gift?”
Of course, now I am in real deep water. I can’t remember that birthday present. After all, that was six months ago, and I’m not sure what happened this past week. I gave it some thought and tried to remember, but nothing actually came to mind.
That’s the thing about getting older: you forget things you should remember, and remember things you should forget.
I didn’t know what to say, so I said, “The best thing about that birthday present was your thoughtfulness in getting me such a wonderful present. I will always appreciate you for getting me that present.”
She smiled at me, and at least it worked this time. Or so I thought.
When a year passes by, it’s not too good to reflect on the past. The best thing is to appreciate the past, but then put the focus on the present.
This time of the year, my favorite Bible verse is Ecclesiastes 1:8, “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.”
We think something is new, and it may be new to us at the time, but there is nothing new under the sun.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025