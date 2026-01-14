People in the News NDG Staff - 0
John Forté, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose work helped shape one of hip-hop’s most consequential albums, died at 50, authorities confirmed. Forté...
History often remembers movements by their most recognizable moments. It less often remembers the teenagers who moved first. Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to surrender her...
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784), the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book, with...
Saturday, January 17, 2026

An Old Geezer Looking For New Tricks

By Dr. James L. Snyder

Although the year is new, I’m still an old geezer. I think I know what geezer means, but I’m not sure what the definition of “old” is. One person’s old is another person’s youth. Believe me, I don’t know the difference.

I do know that I am a geezer because occasionally, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage will look at me and say, “Are you acting like an old geezer?”

I stare at her for a moment and respond, “Oh, no my dear. I’m not acting.”

 

(Pixabay)

She gives me one of her looks, then walks away. Of course, I may know that I am a geezer, but I’m really not quite sure what old really is. According to her, I am the poster child of an old geezer.

That may be true, and I will not question it in any degree. I just want to make sure I get everything out of being an old geezer. I do not want to miss anything.

With the New Year underway, I’m reflecting on my responsibilities as an old geezer.

This year, I’m looking for some new tricks. None of my tricks up to this point has worked as planned. I need something new this year that’s going to help me perfect my old geezerhood.

I reflected on some of the tricks I used this past year. Tricks like, “I just don’t remember that.” Or, “I was doing something else at the time.”

There were others, but none of them seemed to work with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She can see what I’m doing a week before I actually do it. I’m really not sure how she does that. It would be helpful to know how that works, but at this point, I don’t know.

I need to learn some new tricks to address the situation at hand. I need an excuse for not doing what she wants me to do. Up to this point, she is not falling for “I can’t remember.”
One trick might work. “I was thinking about that, my dear, but I wanted to wait and get your advice on it.” That might work. Because she loves giving me advice the most. So, I’m going to find ways in which I can insert this “new trick” into our conversation.

I need to come up with another trick. I thought of one. When she looks at me and asks me what I’m thinking, I could say, “I was just thinking about how lucky I am to have you in my life. What a blessing you are.”

That should work in many regards. I think it might throw her off her game, putting me a little ahead of schedule. That’s certainly worth trying out for this New Year.

Another new trick came to mind. Occasionally, we go out to a diner for lunch or supper. Whenever she asks if I want to go out for lunch, I could say, “I was just thinking about that. Where do you want to go?”

That would shift the responsibility over to her. Wherever she wants to go is all right with me. The last thing I want to do is tell her where I want to go for lunch or dinner. I don’t have the palate for cuisine that she has.

The purpose of these “new tricks” is to divert attention away from me and put it back on her. I’m going to spend a lot of time this year studying and learning as many new tricks as I can.

There is another trick I need to focus on: when she asks me what I want for supper. She usually asks me right after lunchtime, when I’m not really hungry. I’m trying to think of what to say to take the pressure off me.

Maybe I could say, “Oh, my dear, anything you make would be pleasing to me. You’re the best chef I know.”

There was that one time when she slipped broccoli in, much to my disdain.

Not only is she good in the kitchen, but she is also good with clothing.

Sometimes, not often, she will come from the bedroom, stand before me, and ask, “I just bought this dress, what do you think of it?”

This is where I have a problem. I am at a loss when it comes to clothing. They all look the same to me. I can’t even tell the difference between colors. One color matches mine.

I look back at her and give it some thought. The only thing that comes to mind is, “Oh, my dear, anything you wear looks amazing.” And, I will smile my best smile. I don’t know how many times I can get away with it, but I’ll take it as far as I can go.

I couldn’t help but think of a verse from the Bible that is relevant to this subject.

“Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3).

Sometimes we need to agree to disagree. We have differing opinions and tastes. But the secret of a good relationship is to find that area where we agree. That becomes the foundation of our relationship and can bring blessings in.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
