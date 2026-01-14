DMA Kicks Off 2026 with Exciting New Traditions and Return of Beloved Events

The Museum welcomes Dallasites for the Second Annual Black History & Culture Celebration, a new season of Arts & Letters Live, Spring Break Family Fun and more

As the calendar flips to 2026, the DMA is ringing in the new year with inspiring new perspectives and brand-new ways to experience art from across the ages. From conversations with authors, curators and scholars, to kid-friendly family fun, to ways to experience art after dark, there is something for everyone at the DMA in 2026.

The DMA is kicking off Black History Month on January 31 with the second annual Black History & Culture Celebration! This new tradition offers an opportunity to celebrate the rich history and current contributions of the Black community to the arts in North Texas and around the world. During this celebration, the Museum will stay open until 8 p.m. with live performances, a special Arts & Letters Live talk with Namwali Serpell, free admission to special exhibitions, art activities and more!

Art & Letters Live is launching its 35th season with another impressive roster of authors, artists and performers. Among those taking the stage to participate in these creative conversations are Rabih Alameddine, winner of the 2025 National Book Award; Marie Benedict, debuting a fascinating tale of a woman who unearths the truth about a forgotten pharaoh in her upcoming novel Daughter of Egypt; Colm Tóibín and Bret Anthony Johnston in conversation on the art of short fiction; and New York Times bestselling rom-com author Katherine Center.

As always, our littlest art lovers will have plenty of opportunities to explore the vibrant worlds of creativity at the DMA through ongoing programs for children as young as 0–24 months old. The Museum is gearing up to welcome Dallas’s youngest art aficionados during Spring Break for free family fun and all summer long for Summer Art Camps. From March 18 to 20, the Museum will offer hands-on activities—drop-in art making, story time in the galleries, scavenger hunts and more—inspired by the exhibition Constellations:

Contemporary Jewelry at the Dallas Museum of Art and the cosmos. During week-long sessions in June and July, summer campers will explore the galleries, make new friends, work in the studio and create amazing art. With sessions exploring topics from printmaking and painting to fashion and fibers, there’s something for every creative kid! Summer Camps go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 25.

