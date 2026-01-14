Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance 60th Annual Human Relations Banquet Slated for Feb. 6

Rev. Dr. Freddie D. Haynes, III to be featured guest at the milestone event in Dallas

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) will host its 60th Annual IMA Dr. C.A.W. Clark Human Relations Banquet on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Dallas Trade Mart Grand Pavilion Ballroom, 2100 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207.

The historic gathering will feature nationally respected pastor, justice advocate, and public leader Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes, III, as Guest Speaker, who will deliver a timely message under the theme “Hope Beyond the Headlines.”

For almost ninety years, the IMA has stood at the intersection of faith, justice, and community transformation, convening leaders who shape public conscience and community outcomes.

This year’s banquet comes at a moment of heightened civic engagement across Dallas County, positioning it as one of the most closely watched faith-and-leadership events of the year.

“Rev. Dr.Haynes and I were shaped in the same classrooms at Bishop College, an institution that forged leaders committed to faith, justice, and service,” said Rev. Dr. David E. Wilson, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

“What the IMA represents, and what Dr. Haynes embodies leadership that refuses to be performative. This banquet is about substance, moral clarity, and the kind of hope that demands responsibility beyond the headlines.”

Rev. Dr. Haynes, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church and a nationally recognized voice on justice, democracy, and moral responsibility, will challenge attendees to move beyond reactionary discourse and engage in values-driven leadership that produces real impact.

The Human Relations Banquet, named in honor of civil rights icon Dr. C.A.W. Clark has long served as a premier platform for honoring leadership, strengthening interfaith collaboration, and advancing equity throughout Dallas County and North Texas.

For more information visit: theimadallas.com