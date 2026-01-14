People in the News NDG Staff - 0
John Forté, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose work helped shape one of hip-hop’s most consequential albums, died at 50, authorities confirmed. Forté...
History often remembers movements by their most recognizable moments. It less often remembers the teenagers who moved first. Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to surrender her...
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784), the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book, with...
New year brings academic leadership changes across PVAMU colleges, schools

(PVAMU) As Prairie View A&M University enters a new year, several academic units are welcoming new leadership, reflecting continued momentum around student success, academic excellence, and strategic growth across the institution.

The leadership changes include the launch of University College, new leadership for the Honors College, and the appointment of a permanent dean in the College of Business. Several of the appointments took effect at the start of the month, positioning the University for continuity and progress in the year ahead.

“These leadership appointments reflect PVAMU’s continued investment in student success, academic excellence, and institutional stewardship,” said Dr. Aashir Nasim, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, in a Dec. 23 announcement to the campus community.

University College Launches with New Leadership

Beginning Apr. 1, Dr. Carmen R. Carter will serve as the inaugural dean of University College, a new academic unit created to strengthen the first two years of the undergraduate experience, where persistence, momentum, and a sense of belonging are most critical.

 

(PVAMU.edu)

University College is designed to support students as they enter their academic majors by aligning advising, academic support, curriculum pathways, and early engagement efforts across the University.

Dr. Carter brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in academic affairs, undergraduate and graduate education, curriculum governance, accreditation, and student success. She currently serves as Associate Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, where she has led university-wide initiatives focused on curriculum innovation, transfer pathways, advising reform, academic recovery, and enrollment management collaboration. Her background in academic policy, core curriculum leadership, and student success initiatives positions her to guide University College and support improved retention, progression, and timely degree completion.

Honors College Names New Dean

Effective Jan. 1, Dr. Quincy C. Moore III will serve as dean of the Honors College, which supports high-achieving students through undergraduate research, leadership development, and scholarly distinction.

Dr. Moore is a professor of biology and has served as director of the PVAMU Honors Program since 2018. A nationally recognized scholar and award-winning educator, he brings extensive experience in honors education, high-impact practices, undergraduate research, and student mentorship. Under his leadership, the Honors College will work to strengthen honors education at PVAMU and expand opportunities for interdisciplinary learning and preparation for graduate and professional pathways.

College of Business Appoints Permanent Dean

The University also named Dr. Aneika L. Simmons as the permanent dean of the College of Business following a comprehensive review process that included internal and external assessments, a college forum, and campus feedback.

Dr. Simmons has served as interim dean for the past year, providing strategic leadership while advancing priorities related to student success, faculty development, accreditation, and external engagement. During her interim tenure, she led initiatives to support enrollment growth, expand experiential learning and internship opportunities, enhance student support services, and deepen corporate and community partnerships. She also guided faculty-driven strategic planning aligned with the University’s Journey to Eminence, supported research productivity and grant development, advanced curricular innovation, including emerging work in artificial intelligence, and continued progress toward AACSB accreditation.

Her permanent appointment positions the College of Business for continued growth, innovation, and impact.

Additional Leadership Transitions

Additional leadership transitions are underway across the University to support continuity.
In the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Dr. Gerard E. D’Souza is stepping down as dean following a period of leadership marked by growth in academic programs, enrollment, research capacity, facilities, and external partnerships. Dr. Kwaku Addo, professor, director of the Graduate Program in Nutrition, and associate dean for Academic Programs, has been appointed interim dean, effective Jan. 1, and will serve during the University’s national search for a permanent dean.

The University also announced the retirement of Tina Montgomery after 17 years of service. She most recently served as registrar, overseeing operations, academic records, compliance, and student information systems.

To ensure continuity, Michael Martinez has been appointed interim registrar and will serve in this capacity until a permanent registrar is appointed.

Moving Forward

Together, these academic leadership changes position Prairie View A&M University for continued progress across its colleges and academic units as the institution moves into the year ahead.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
