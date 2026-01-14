New year brings academic leadership changes across PVAMU colleges, schools

(PVAMU) As Prairie View A&M University enters a new year, several academic units are welcoming new leadership, reflecting continued momentum around student success, academic excellence, and strategic growth across the institution.

The leadership changes include the launch of University College, new leadership for the Honors College, and the appointment of a permanent dean in the College of Business. Several of the appointments took effect at the start of the month, positioning the University for continuity and progress in the year ahead.

“These leadership appointments reflect PVAMU’s continued investment in student success, academic excellence, and institutional stewardship,” said Dr. Aashir Nasim, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, in a Dec. 23 announcement to the campus community.

University College Launches with New Leadership

Beginning Apr. 1, Dr. Carmen R. Carter will serve as the inaugural dean of University College, a new academic unit created to strengthen the first two years of the undergraduate experience, where persistence, momentum, and a sense of belonging are most critical.

University College is designed to support students as they enter their academic majors by aligning advising, academic support, curriculum pathways, and early engagement efforts across the University.

Dr. Carter brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in academic affairs, undergraduate and graduate education, curriculum governance, accreditation, and student success. She currently serves as Associate Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, where she has led university-wide initiatives focused on curriculum innovation, transfer pathways, advising reform, academic recovery, and enrollment management collaboration. Her background in academic policy, core curriculum leadership, and student success initiatives positions her to guide University College and support improved retention, progression, and timely degree completion.

Honors College Names New Dean

Effective Jan. 1, Dr. Quincy C. Moore III will serve as dean of the Honors College, which supports high-achieving students through undergraduate research, leadership development, and scholarly distinction.

Dr. Moore is a professor of biology and has served as director of the PVAMU Honors Program since 2018. A nationally recognized scholar and award-winning educator, he brings extensive experience in honors education, high-impact practices, undergraduate research, and student mentorship. Under his leadership, the Honors College will work to strengthen honors education at PVAMU and expand opportunities for interdisciplinary learning and preparation for graduate and professional pathways.

College of Business Appoints Permanent Dean

The University also named Dr. Aneika L. Simmons as the permanent dean of the College of Business following a comprehensive review process that included internal and external assessments, a college forum, and campus feedback.

Dr. Simmons has served as interim dean for the past year, providing strategic leadership while advancing priorities related to student success, faculty development, accreditation, and external engagement. During her interim tenure, she led initiatives to support enrollment growth, expand experiential learning and internship opportunities, enhance student support services, and deepen corporate and community partnerships. She also guided faculty-driven strategic planning aligned with the University’s Journey to Eminence, supported research productivity and grant development, advanced curricular innovation, including emerging work in artificial intelligence, and continued progress toward AACSB accreditation.

Her permanent appointment positions the College of Business for continued growth, innovation, and impact.

Additional Leadership Transitions

Additional leadership transitions are underway across the University to support continuity.

In the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Dr. Gerard E. D’Souza is stepping down as dean following a period of leadership marked by growth in academic programs, enrollment, research capacity, facilities, and external partnerships. Dr. Kwaku Addo, professor, director of the Graduate Program in Nutrition, and associate dean for Academic Programs, has been appointed interim dean, effective Jan. 1, and will serve during the University’s national search for a permanent dean.

The University also announced the retirement of Tina Montgomery after 17 years of service. She most recently served as registrar, overseeing operations, academic records, compliance, and student information systems.

To ensure continuity, Michael Martinez has been appointed interim registrar and will serve in this capacity until a permanent registrar is appointed.

Moving Forward

Together, these academic leadership changes position Prairie View A&M University for continued progress across its colleges and academic units as the institution moves into the year ahead.