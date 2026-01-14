Rutgers University Appoints 35 Research Fellows to Study Employee Share Ownership, a Way for Workers to Build Wealth

(Newswise) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Rutgers Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing recently announced the appointment of 35 research fellows, including the inaugural Pete Stavros Fellows, to expand its global community of scholars, subject matter experts, and practitioners.

Convening today at the Institute’s annual conference in New Jersey, the research fellows are studying employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), equity compensation plans, worker cooperatives, and related business models that enable workers to share in the profits that they create for their employers.

“We’re proud to support these research fellows as they work to solve the growing problem of wealth inequality and help business leaders understand the benefits of employee ownership,” said Bill Castellano, Professor and Director of the Rutgers Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing. “Our prior studies have shown that employees participating in equity programs have more long-term savings than comparable workers in similar industries. Employee ownership is also related to improved organizational performance and offers a viable strategy for business owners seeking to sell the firm to their employees.”

The Institute is the world’s leading academic research hub for employee share ownership and profit sharing. The fellowships are funded by dedicated endowments at Rutgers University, along with major foundations, employee-owned companies, and individuals interested in deepening knowledge in this growing field.

This year’s class is the largest in the 18-year history of the program and includes the recipients of new fellowships supported by Pete Stavros, the Co-Head of Global Private Equity at KKR and Founder and Chairman of Ownership Works, a non-profit focused on building employee share ownership. The $50,000 Pete Stavros Fellowships seek to identify the next generation of leading economics and finance scholars studying these issues.

“Evidence shows that employee ownership is a bipartisan strategy linked to positive outcomes for workers and firms,” said Adria Scharf, Assistant Professor and Senior Associate Director of the Rutgers Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing. “The fellows’ research strengthens our understanding of what works, for whom, and under what conditions.”

The Institute will introduce the new fellows at its annual conference on employee share ownership research (January 9-11), one of the world’s largest gatherings of experts on capital shares in the workplace.