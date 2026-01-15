SPCA Pet of the Week – Grayson

Meet Grayson, a gentle, soulful boy with a stunning tan and brown brindle coat, soft floppy ears, and eyes that seem to look straight into your heart. At 3½ years old and 51 pounds, Grayson is the kind of dog who carries both quiet hope and endless love in every wag of his tail. He’s been waiting at the shelter dreaming of the day someone chooses him.

Grayson has a big heart and an even bigger personality, wrapped up in the sweetest, goofiest package. He loves to trot happily around the yard, soaking in the world, and he takes great pride in showing off his best sit—especially if a treat might be involved. And when you say his name? That signature head tilt appears, as if he’s saying, “Yes? I’m listening. I’m ready.” It’s impossible not to smile.

But beneath Grayson’s playful charm is a dog who longs for connection. Shelter life is loud and busy, and dogs like Grayson—soft-hearted and affectionate—feel it deeply. He doesn’t ask for much. Just a warm place to rest, a steady routine, and a person who will love him back as fiercely as he loves in return.

Grayson offers the perfect balance of fun and calm. He’s happy to enjoy playful moments and snack breaks, but he’s just as content sharing quiet time by your side, simply grateful to be near you. His loyalty runs deep, and once he knows you’re his person, he’s all in—heart, soul, and wagging tail.

For an adoption fee of $100, you’re not just bringing home a dog. You’re giving Grayson the chance to finally belong. You’re giving him mornings filled with purpose, evenings filled with comfort, and a life where he no longer has to wait behind kennel doors.

Meet Graysin today at our Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) between Noon and 6 p.m. We are open every day of the week. Sweet Grayson has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on vaccines.

Grayson is ready. Ready to love, ready to trust, ready to be someone’s forever. If you’ve got treats, belly rubs, and room in your heart for a devoted best friend, Grayson has been waiting just for you.

Find Grayson and many other adoptable pets at https://spca.org.