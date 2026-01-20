People in the News NDG Staff - 0
John Forté, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose work helped shape one of hip-hop’s most consequential albums, died at 50, authorities confirmed. Forté...
History often remembers movements by their most recognizable moments. It less often remembers the teenagers who moved first. Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to surrender her...
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784), the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book, with...
Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

From Afterthought to Champions: Indiana’s Historic Rise

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sportswriter

The Indiana Hoosiers completed a historic season by defeating the University of Miami 27-21 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Just two seasons ago, Indiana finished the year with a 3-9 record, but that proved to be a blessing in disguise as the Hoosiers hired former James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti to turn the football program around.

“If you look at the record since Indiana started playing football and relative to the success we’ve had the last two years, we’ve broken a lot of records here in terms of wins, championships, postseason games, top-10 wins,” Cignetti said.

“It’s been kind of surreal.”

(Mendoza Photo: Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikipedia, NDG Composite)

Cignetti took over one of the FBS’s most historically losingest programs and quickly made his mark, guiding Indiana to the College Football Playoff in his first season before a first-round exit that many pundits labeled a fluke.

A year later the Hoosiers won their first national championship while becoming the first major college team since Yale in 1894 to go 16-0.

“It’s a great story, tremendous story,” Cignetti said. “Most people would tell you that are in the know, it’s probably one of the greatest stories of all time.”

What can the doubters say now? That Indiana is here to stay, and Cignetti is arguably the best coach in college football.

Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

Although Mendoza did not have his best statistical performance, the Miami native delivered a clutch 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 with 9:27 left to put Indiana up 24-14.

“We put it in for this game,” Cignetti said after Indiana claimed its first national title. “It was a quarterback draw, but it was blocked differently. And we rolled the dice and said they’re going to be in (the same defense) again. We blocked it well, he broke a tackle or two and got into the end zone.”

When his team needed him most, Mendoza rose to the occasion and took some big hits from Miami defenders along the way.

“I’ll die for my team,” Mendoza said. “Whatever they need me to do, they need me to take a shot to the front or back, I’m going to die for my team out there because I know they’ll do the same thing for me. That’s what makes this national championship so special.”

With only eight four or five-star players currently on the roster, the Hoosiers proved that strength in numbers and elite coaching are keys to success.

“I think we sent a message, first of all, to society that if you keep your nose to the grindstone and work hard and you’ve got the right people, anything’s possible,” Cignetti said. “In our particular situation in the athletic world, college football has changed quite a bit. The balance of power, also. But we have the right people on our staff, in the weight room, in the locker room, and we have great senior leadership and togetherness, and we had a really good quarterback that played his best when the chips were down.

“Are there eight first-round draft choices on this team? Probably not, no, there aren’t. But this team, the whole was greater than the sum of its parts.”

As a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.—founded at Indiana—all I have left to say is Go Hoosiers!

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025