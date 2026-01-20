SPCA Pet of the Week – Felicity

Meet Felicity, the definition of joy wrapped in a gorgeous white coat with floppy ears and a goofy, heart-melting smile that seems permanently set to “happy to see you.” At three years old and 53 pounds, Felicity is that perfect mix of gentle soul and playful companion, always ready to be part of whatever you’re doing, even if that’s absolutely nothing at all.

Felicity has a curious spirit and an easygoing nature that makes her a delight to be around. She loves tagging along for walks, quietly bird-watching at the park, or simply hanging out by your side while you go about your day. One of her favorite self-appointed roles is sous chef, dutifully supervising all kitchen activities and politely accepting payment in the form of chicken scraps (she’s flexible, but chicken is preferred).

Her floppy ears bounce when she walks, her smile is pure sunshine, and her presence has a calming, comforting way of making everything feel just a little bit better. Felicity is still learning about the world and building her confidence, so she’s hoping for a patient, kind-hearted human who will cheer her on and help her continue to blossom. With time, love, and reassurance, Felicity promises to be a loyal companion who brings warmth and happiness into your everyday life.

Borrow A Buddy volunteers describe Felicity as sweet, gentle, and well-mannered—the kind of dog who’s just as content strolling through the neighborhood as she is relaxing quietly beside you. She enjoys people, other dogs, and even taking a moment to watch birds flutter by. Felicity doesn’t demand the spotlight; she simply brightens it by being there.

Felicity is also one of our Longtime Lovables, meaning she’s been waiting in the shelter for more than 60 days—and her adoption fee is $0. She’s already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines, so she’s ready to go home.

Come meet Felicity today at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212). It’s open daily from Noon to 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for a sweet, fun-loving, easygoing friend to share life’s little moments with, Felicity may be the perfect match.

Find Felicity and more adoptable pets at https://spca.org.