Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026

A Patient-Centered Approach to Treating Iron Deficiency in Women

(Newswise) — Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) affects nearly one-third of women worldwide, yet treatment is often delayed. To better address this common health issue, a new Yale study evaluated the cost-effectiveness of intravenous (IV) versus oral iron therapy for women with heavy menstrual bleeding and IDA. Their findings were published in Blood Advances.

Caused by insufficient iron to support healthy red blood cell production, IDA can lead to fatigue, reduced cognitive functioning, and physical impairment. Women of reproductive age are disproportionately affected by IDA, most often due to heavy menstrual bleeding, defined as excessive or prolonged menstrual blood loss that interferes with daily life.

At a population level, iron deficiency and IDA remain widespread global health issues, says George Goshua, MD, MSc, assistant professor of medicine (medical oncology and hematology) at Yale School of Medicine.

“Collectively, we in medicine have had little advancement in addressing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia, affecting up to 2 billion and 1.2 billion women respectively, globally, dating back to at least 2000 now,” he says.

 

(DWG Studio)

Treating IDA in the setting of heavy menstrual bleeding typically involves iron supplementation, which can help alleviate symptoms and restore iron levels while the underlying cause of bleeding is addressed. Iron can be administered orally or intravenously, with IV formulations differing in dosing schedules, some delivered as a single high-dose infusion and others as multiple smaller doses over time.

In clinical practice, treatment decisions are often shaped by a mix of effectiveness, tolerability, and access, says Daniel Wang, a medical student in Goshua’s lab.

“Oral iron is often the first option patients receive, but it can be difficult to tolerate because of gastrointestinal side effects and may not be as effective when blood loss is ongoing,” Wang says. “IV iron, on the other hand, introduces a different set of challenges, including insurance restrictions and the need for repeated clinic visits.”

These real-world tradeoffs, which can result in delayed treatment and inadequate iron repletion, inspired Wang to investigate how different iron formulations compare, not only in terms of clinical effectiveness, but also in quality of life, treatment burden, and cost over time.

Wang and his team built a decision-analytic Markov model to simulate patients’ treatment courses across thousands of scenarios.

“Our Markov model is a statistical tool that’s commonly used in decision science, and it helps us quantify outcomes when there’s uncertainty,” says Wang. “You can run the model over thousands of iterations, with each one simulating a patient’s walk through different health states.”

The model draws on data from existing literature and real-world evidence, incorporating what is known about patients’ experiences, iron metabolism, and differences in iron absorption between oral and IV therapies. “In that sense,” Wang adds, “it almost lets you run a randomized trial without actually running one, which would be incredibly difficult to do at that scale.”

Across a wide range of scenarios in the model, the team identified IV iron, specifically the formulation IV iron dextran, as the most cost-effective first-line treatment.

“IV iron dextran can be dosed as a very large, one-time infusion,” says Wang. “At face value, IV iron looks more expensive, but when you look over the long run, especially for women with ongoing blood loss, it provides much better value. That includes not just what insurers pay, but the time and costs patients absorb themselves, like childcare, transportation, and taking off work.”

The study offers a more patient-centered framework for evaluating first-line therapy for IDA, particularly for women with heavy menstrual bleeding, who often cycle through treatment delays and suboptimal care.

“For women with iron deficiency, with or without anemia, whose values and preferences align with IV iron treatment, they need to have that option,” Goshua emphasizes. “And it needs to be in the form of a convenient one-time infusion so they can tend to the rest of their life with minimal disruptions for an easily fixable issue.”

Goshua hopes the findings will help shift how clinicians, health systems, and insurers think about treatment decisions in this population.

“This study is one step in the right direction of work that, thanks to the American Society of Hematology, many stakeholders have started improving for women in the U.S. and globally,” he says.

Medical Oncology and Hematology, one of 10 sections in the Yale Department of Internal Medicine, engages in comprehensive and innovative patient care, research, and educational activities for a broad range of oncologic and hematologic diseases. To learn more, visit Medical Oncology and Hematology.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
