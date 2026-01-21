Black-Owned Company Launches Exam-Based Certification to Help Small Businesses Compete in a Merit-Based Corporate Contracting Landscape

(Black PR Wire) Fort Mill, SC — As legislative shifts and the rollback of DEI-based supplier development programs continue to reshape corporate contracting, small businesses are facing a more competitive, merit-driven environment with fewer development resources.

In response, Dr. Dawn Nicole McIlwain, Founder and CEO of ProcuraFind®, has launched the Corporate Contract Ready™ (CCR) Certification, a national, exam-based credential designed to help small businesses compete for corporate contracts through preparation, professionalism, and demonstrated readiness.

The CCR™ Certification is a universal, professional, exam-based industry credential that validates a business’s understanding of corporate procurement processes, contracting requirements, and buyer expectations.

“When the rules changed, expectations didn’t disappear—they simply became less visible,” said Dr. McIlwain. “Corporate buyers still expect suppliers to be prepared, compliant, and low-risk. Yet many small businesses were never taught how corporate contracting actually works or how they’re evaluated. That gap is what this certification addresses.”

Over the past three years, Dr. McIlwain has cultivated corporate partnerships with national and global organizations including ADP, Lowe’s, First Citizens Bank, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, and other leading institutions. Through ProcuraFind®’s supplier development ecosystem, she has supported small businesses that have collectively secured more than $4.75 million in corporate contracts.

Following legislative changes in January 2025, ProcuraFind® observed contract opportunities slow, procurement outreach decline, and hands-on supplier development efforts decrease. The shift made one reality clear: small businesses now had to show up ready—or risk being excluded altogether.

Developed from years of supplier development experience, the Corporate Contract Ready™ Certification establishes a consistent, competency-based standard for supplier readiness. The 112-question CCR™ exam reflects real-world corporate contracting scenarios and evaluates whether a business understands how procurement functions, what buyers expect before issuing contracts, and how to navigate RFPs, supplier portals, and compliance requirements. The exam covers twelve core competency areas, including modern sourcing practices and the responsible use of AI.

“This certification isn’t about checking a box,” Dr. McIlwain added. “Ownership-based certifications tell buyers who you are. CCR™ tells them you’re ready.”

Small businesses interested in earning the Corporate Contract Ready™ designation may learn more or register at https://procurafind.com/apply.

Corporations seeking stronger, more prepared supplier pipelines are invited to participate as Corporate Partners. Additional information is available at https://procurafind.com.