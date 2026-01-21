People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Collin College recently announced the upcoming appointment of Glenn B. Callison, a distinguished attorney and community leader, to its Board of Trustees. With a wealth...
(Black PR Wire) Globally recognized comedian, actor, producer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart has announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global...
John Forté, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose work helped shape one of hip-hop’s most consequential albums, died at 50, authorities confirmed. Forté...
Dallas College Lands $3.3M Federal Grant to Expand AI Education

)Dallas College) Dallas College is betting big on artificial intelligence, securing more than $3.3 million in federal funding to transform how students and faculty teach, learn and prepare for a rapidly evolving workforce.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded Dallas College a four-year, $3.3 million grant to launch the Dallas College AI-Enabled Teaching and Learning Initiative, a comprehensive effort to integrate artificial intelligence across classrooms, curriculum and workforce training programs.

College leaders say the initiative will position Dallas College as a national model for responsible, scalable AI adoption in higher education by combining faculty development, curriculum redesign, industry-aligned microcredentials and employer validation.

 

(DWG Studio)

“At Dallas College, our mission is to prepare students not just for today’s jobs, but for the future of work,” said Dr. Justin Lonon, Dallas College chancellor. “This investment allows us to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics into teaching and learning, ensuring our students and faculty have the tools to thrive in a digital economy.”

The grant will be administered through the Academic Services division and will focus on expanding AI literacy for students across disciplines while equipping faculty with the training and resources needed to incorporate emerging technologies into instruction.
Senior Vice Provost of Academic Services Greg Morris said the award reflects national confidence in Dallas College’s leadership in innovation and workforce readiness.

“This AI-Enabled Teaching and Learning Initiative places emerging technologies at the heart of our academic programs,” Morris said. “Through our partnership with Workcred, we are aligning education with industry needs and empowering our region to lead in the future of education and work.”

Workcred, a national nonprofit founded in 2014, specializes in quality assurance, workforce alignment and the development of high-quality microcredentials. The organization will work with Dallas College to design, align and evaluate microcredentials for rapid launch and continuous improvement.

College officials said the initiative will help students gain in-demand, verifiable skills while strengthening connections between education and industry as artificial intelligence reshapes nearly every sector of the economy.

