Irving ISD Student Recognized Among World’s Top AP Art and Design Portfolios

IRVING – An Irving ISD student is earning international recognition for her artistic excellence.

MacArthur High School senior Isabella Earl has been selected for the 2025 AP Art and Design Exhibit, a prestigious global showcase featuring just 51 student portfolios worldwide chosen from more than 82,000 submissions. Isabella is one of only two students from Texas represented in this year’s exhibit.

The AP Art and Design Exhibit highlights examples of original inquiry-based student work rooted in curiosity and ideas that reflect their own perspectives of the world. Last year’s exhibition drew more than 250,000 views worldwide.

“Isabella’s selection for the exhibit is a moment of tremendous pride for MacArthur High School,” says MacArthur High School Principal Victoria Youngblood-Baldwin. “Being recognized on a global stage affirms not only Isabella’s achievement, but also the rigor, creativity and instructional excellence of our AP Art and Design program.”

MacArthur High School’s Visual Arts Lead Teacher, Marci Lee, said Earl’s work reflects a rare balance of complexity and accessibility.

“Isabella has always had a unique way of seeing the world and an equally unique way of translating that perspective into her artwork,” says Lee. “This recognition feels long overdue, especially considering how many of our students are already thriving in creative fields.”

The AP Art and Design program, established in 1972, has grown from about 4,500 students in 1978 to more than 80,000 participants annually.

Earl’s portfolio is now featured in the official 2025 AP Art and Design Exhibit on the College Board website, where viewers around the world can experience her work.

More details about Earl’s achievement and her artistic journey are available at irvingisd.net..