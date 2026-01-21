People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Collin College recently announced the upcoming appointment of Glenn B. Callison, a distinguished attorney and community leader, to its Board of Trustees. With a wealth...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Globally recognized comedian, actor, producer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart has announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
John Forté, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose work helped shape one of hip-hop’s most consequential albums, died at 50, authorities confirmed. Forté...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, January 23, 2026

People in the News

Friday, January 23, 2026

NDG Bookshelf: ‘Destiny of the Diamond Princess’ is great one for kids

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Dripping in jewels from head to foot.

If you were a princess or a queen, that’s what you’d have. Jewels, gold, lux gowns and lush thrones, not to mention power and respect. It would be so much fun. It would mean a lot of work, too. And in the new book, “Destiny of the Diamond Princess” by Sherri Winston, it might include an ancient curse.

For her entire life, Zahara-Grace Jones had known that she was adopted. What she didn’t know was that her life was a lie!

That whole time, her Mom claimed she didn’t know a thing about Zhara-Grace’s birth parents. She didn’t even have names, she said, but on the evening of Zahara-Grace’s twelfth birthday, the truth was revealed. She’d known a lot about Zahara-Grace’s birth; in fact, she was there right after Zahara-Grace entered the world, and she was given a mysterious box to give to Zahara-Grace on her twelfth birthday.

Inside the box was a medallion, a statue, and a letter that said everything would make sense soon. Zahara-Grace put the medallion around her neck immediately, as she seethed with anger. Why did her mother keep such an important secret for so long? She hated to be mad at the people who loved her most, but she had so many questions.

And then there was more: As Zahara-Grace competed in her favorite school sport, equestrienne skills, there was a commotion on the sidelines. A tall, regal gentleman loudly announced that she was the granddaughter of the King of Maliwanda, and the descendant of Princess Fara – which meant that Zahara-Grace was a real-life, bona-fide, honest-to-goodness princess!

What a shocker, right? Her BFFs were unfazed, her mother was nervous, and her G-Pop was gracious, but becoming royalty could seriously change a girl’s life, starting with rumors of a curse, palace jealousy, and a poisoning, centuries ago.

Was Zahara-Grace the heir to that curse? And was it truly a coincidence that the mummies of her ancestors were about to be on display at a local art museum…?

To your adult eyes, a mummy’s curse novel might seem like old-school fiction. And it is, but it’s also not, in this case. “Destiny of the Diamond Princess” has shades of 1932, but with a 2026 twist that’s fresh as can be, and fun, too.

Author Sherri Winston’s character, Zahara-Grace, is a great kid, kind and responsible, and her family is supportive of her interests, which widens the story and lets in more believability. On that same note, there’s African history and mythology in the tale, which gives it a ring of truth that your child will love, but not so much that the story feels textbookish. What young readers will probably enjoy best, though, is the exciting Indiana-Jones-like tone that Winston uses in this book. It’s thrilling and just a little scary, but safely so.

“Destiny of the Diamond Princess” is meant for kids ages 8-to-11 but slightly older children might enjoy it, too. As might an adult, because this book is a gem.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025