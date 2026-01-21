People in the News NDG Staff - 0
People in the News

Friday, January 23, 2026

People in the News

Friday, January 23, 2026

What It Was, Was a Coughing and Sneezing Contest

By Dr. James L. Snyder

The New Year started rather nicely for us. After all the exciting holiday activities, it was nice to settle into a more relaxed frame of mind. We had a whole week before us with nothing really to do and no place to go. What could be better?

I like it when there’s not much to do, but The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has a very opposite view. If she’s not doing something in her craft room, she can’t handle it.
However, some things have a way of changing.

Halfway through the first week of the New Year, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came down with flu-like symptoms. She was coughing, sneezing, and all that’s associated with the Flu.

 

(Pixabay)

She was sitting on the couch with her eyes closed, and as lunchtime approached, I said, “Would you like me to make lunch today?”

She always makes lunch, and I thought this was an opportunity to help her out with the lunch plan.

She opened her eyes, looked at me very strangely, and then said, “Heavens no. I’m sick enough as it is, I don’t need any more.” She then got up, went to the kitchen, and began making lunch. At least I tried to help.

By the time she finished lunch, I started coughing and sneezing. My nose was running so much that I couldn’t handle it. It was then that it occurred to me that whatever she had, she gave to me.

It wasn’t long before both of us were sick, and I couldn’t help but laugh at how our ‘Flu’ had turned us into a couple of couch potatoes. We were coughing, sneezing, and feeling miserable, but somehow, it made our start of the New Year memorable in a funny way.
I often wonder why they call it “Flu” when it never flies away. I want to say, “Whatever I had, it Flu away. But this Flu has a very exaggerated fascination with me. And of course, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.

This went on for at least a week. For six days, I never got out of my pajamas. It was like I never got out of bed in the morning. I didn’t have the energy to put on my work clothes, so I just stayed in my pajamas.

The only work I was doing was walking into the living room, taking a cup of coffee, and sitting down in my easy chair. It took a lot of work to get here.

Not only did I not change out of my pajamas, but The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage did the same. One thing was quite strange: she never left the house to go shopping. That was the real clue that she was sick.

We couldn’t handle much activity, but then The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage invented some game for us to play. She called it the “Cough and Sneeze Challenge.” I never heard of that before, but I was in for it. I had nothing else to do, and there was no way I could stop from coughing or sneezing.

It was rather strange that I sneezed three times. I couldn’t sneeze just once or even twice, but three times.

At the beginning, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was far ahead of me in her coughing and sneezing. After all, she got this flulike thing way before I did. But it did not take long for me to catch up with her.

We were sitting together in the living room, coughing and sneezing in turn. I would let her go first, and then I would follow not long after. I tried to be a gentleman about it, but pretty soon I was no longer in control of my coughing and sneezing.

She had a couple of hours ahead of me, but it wasn’t long before I caught up.

After my last coughing and sneezing fit, I looked at The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and said, “When will this game be over?”

She coughed and sneezed and then cleared her throat and said, “It will be over when one of us wins the contest.”

I really didn’t know what she was talking about or how to respond. It went on for five days, and each day seemed worse than the one before. We got up in the morning coughing and sneezing, and it continued throughout the day, and then we went to bed coughing and sneezing.

“I have an idea,” I said to her, “if I surrender and let you win can we then call it quits?”
As soon as I said that, I went into the worst coughing and sneezing fit I had all week.
Laughing between coughing and sneezing fits, she said, “Are you really willing to lose this game?”

She knows that I don’t like losing. But I’ve had a history of losing, and this would be a great time to keep losing. I wouldn’t mind losing to this if we get it over with.

For the next half hour, we coughed and sneezed together as partners. Sometimes quitting is not an option.

In the middle of a sneeze, a Bible verse came to mind. “Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing,” (James 1:3-4).

Patience has a way of getting through difficult times.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
