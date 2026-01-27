People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Collin College recently announced the upcoming appointment of Glenn B. Callison, a distinguished attorney and community leader, to its Board of Trustees. With a wealth...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Globally recognized comedian, actor, producer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart has announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
John Forté, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer whose work helped shape one of hip-hop’s most consequential albums, died at 50, authorities confirmed. Forté...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

People in the News

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

A New Defensive Era Begins in Dallas

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sports Writer

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and secondary coach Christian Parker to be their new defensive coordinator.

The hire indicates Dallas went outside of their usual norm and actually allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to run point on the defensive coordinator search, as Parker has no prior ties to owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.

Parker, 34, worked under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio since 2021 when they were with the Denver Broncos—developing defensive backs like Patrick Surtain II, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

 

(NDG Composite)

In Philadelphia, Parker helped coach a defensive unit that allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and the fewest passing touchdowns in the league in 2025.

“I don’t think I’d be the player I am…without him,” DeJean said of Parker.

Parker began his coaching career for Virginia State as their defensive backs coach and is both a former wide receiver and cornerback. He also had stints at Norfolk State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M before joining the NFL ranks with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.
Parker is a young defensive mind and effective communicator who will bring innovative strategies on how to stop modern offenses.

Parker also has been given full autonomy on filling out his defensive staff—parting ways with defensive passing game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton agreed to become the defensive line coach/run game coordinator with the Tennessee Titans after just one season in Dallas.
In an effort to fill newfound vacancies on the Dallas defensive staff, Parker and the Cowboys have interviewed Marcus Dixon, defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings whose contract expired this offseason, and Ronell Williams, who spent time with Parker as nickel cornerbacks coach and assistant linebackers coach in Philadelphia over the last two seasons.

Parker is in the midst of a full rebuild on the defensive side of the ball and will have a chance to add a much-needed infusion of talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the Cowboys have foundational pieces along the interior of the defensive line like Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, there are major holes and question marks at every other defensive position group.

With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft and salary cap room to add free agents this offseason, the Cowboys will have an opportunity to give Parker the personnel he needs to succeed.

Ideally, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs would slide to the Cowboys at No. 12, but if he’s off the board, other defensive prospects to monitor include Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and Tennessee cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood.

At pick No. 20, the Cowboys should look for pash rush help—specifically Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk or Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

In what is shaping up to be a busy and important offseason, the Cowboys cannot afford to waste another year of quarterback Dak Prescott playing at an elite level.

Build a competitive defense over the next few months, and Dallas could be back in business.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025