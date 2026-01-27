A New Defensive Era Begins in Dallas

By Jamal Baker

NDG Sports Writer

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and secondary coach Christian Parker to be their new defensive coordinator.

The hire indicates Dallas went outside of their usual norm and actually allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to run point on the defensive coordinator search, as Parker has no prior ties to owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.

Parker, 34, worked under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio since 2021 when they were with the Denver Broncos—developing defensive backs like Patrick Surtain II, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

In Philadelphia, Parker helped coach a defensive unit that allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and the fewest passing touchdowns in the league in 2025.

“I don’t think I’d be the player I am…without him,” DeJean said of Parker.

Parker began his coaching career for Virginia State as their defensive backs coach and is both a former wide receiver and cornerback. He also had stints at Norfolk State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M before joining the NFL ranks with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

Parker is a young defensive mind and effective communicator who will bring innovative strategies on how to stop modern offenses.

Parker also has been given full autonomy on filling out his defensive staff—parting ways with defensive passing game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton agreed to become the defensive line coach/run game coordinator with the Tennessee Titans after just one season in Dallas.

In an effort to fill newfound vacancies on the Dallas defensive staff, Parker and the Cowboys have interviewed Marcus Dixon, defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings whose contract expired this offseason, and Ronell Williams, who spent time with Parker as nickel cornerbacks coach and assistant linebackers coach in Philadelphia over the last two seasons.

Parker is in the midst of a full rebuild on the defensive side of the ball and will have a chance to add a much-needed infusion of talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the Cowboys have foundational pieces along the interior of the defensive line like Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, there are major holes and question marks at every other defensive position group.

With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft and salary cap room to add free agents this offseason, the Cowboys will have an opportunity to give Parker the personnel he needs to succeed.

Ideally, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs would slide to the Cowboys at No. 12, but if he’s off the board, other defensive prospects to monitor include Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and Tennessee cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood.

At pick No. 20, the Cowboys should look for pash rush help—specifically Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk or Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

In what is shaping up to be a busy and important offseason, the Cowboys cannot afford to waste another year of quarterback Dak Prescott playing at an elite level.

Build a competitive defense over the next few months, and Dallas could be back in business.