Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026

Film Review: ‘Mercy’ Might Be Worth Waiting on a Streaming Debut

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(**1/2) “Do you honestly think that I killed my wife?”

At the beginning of the ground-breaking horror film 28 Days Later, a bicycle courier (Cillian Murphy) is involved in a near-fatal accident, comatose and wakes up in a hospital bed to discover that London is empty. A shocker opening. This cyber thriller, which delves into AI becoming a judge, jury and executioner, uses a similar gimmick: Detective Chris Raven (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy) awakens and finds he’s in a world of trouble. He’s facing Judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson, A House of Dynamite), an artificial intelligence (AI) entity that’s charged him with murder. Wow. The murder of his wife (Annabelle Wallis).

Wow, wow. And if he can’t acquit himself in 90 minutes, he’ll be executed. Wow, wow, wow!

 

(Justin Lubin / Courtesy)

Screenwriter Marco van Belle, who’s written short films but not feature ones, concocted that fairly compelling premise. But his lack of feature film experience might explain why his storyline starts with a bang, builds somewhat and then has ups and downs. Chris is on a time crunch to discover who killed his wife and unraveling that mystery has a natural momentum and could engage an audience’s curiosity. That’s a positive. Boringly, the detective stays marooned in a chair. That’s a negative. Maddox gives him access to the city’s municipal cloud, databases and digital files. That’s a plus. Most of the characters are unlikable. That’s a negative. The bad points don’t outweigh the good ones, but could still depress box office success and good word-of-mouth commentary.

It’s up to director Timur Bekmambetov, most known for vampire movies (Night Watch and Day Watch), to make what’s on the screen more fascinating than what’s on the page.

Conveying the narrative on monitors, police cams, doorbell cameras and smartphone faces makes what’s on view as immersive as it can be. But not enough to warrant the film’s 3-D format. When the graphics are interspersed with flashbacks and live-action scenes, it’s helpful. Helpful in a way that could make the barrage of eye candy appealing to tech worms, Gen Z and others who flit from screen to screen—all day and into the night.

The onslaught of images is not fine-tuned or artsy. Not like those in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar®-winning film Oppenheimer. Never stunningly lit, composed or strikingly colorful (cinematographer Khalid Mohtaseb; production designer Alex McDowell, Watchman). More like a standard Hollywood production that’s just a couple of levels above a B-movie. That said, the incessant parade of visions has a rhythmic feel (editors Dody Dorn, Austin Keeling, Lam T. Nguyen). Just enough to keep viewers engaged.

The year is 2029. Humans have championed an artificial intelligence system named Mercy. Maddox reigns over “Mercy Capital Court.” Those who’ve committed crimes, or been accused of such, tremble as the tech being readies its verdict.

For those watching from the front row or tuning in late night on Prime Video, there’s enough action to keep the energy level up. When Chris’ partner JAQ (Kali Reis, True Detective) mounts her hoverbike and flies over slow L.A. traffic there’s reason to be fascinated and jealous. Fights, shootouts, truck/car chases and explosions are prevalent. Prevalent but not ingenious.

Fans expecting Chris Pratt to do his action/adventure/superhero thing, will be disappointed. He’s in timeout. Strapped to his seat for most of the footage. No traces of that smug fun attitude he displays in the “Guardians…” When the camera closes in on his face, he does emote. But not in a riveting way. His lack of mobility isn’t a good excuse.

Ferguson fairs a bit better as the icy Maddox. Only her head is on view, yet, with a better character arc, she is more alluring. Wallis as Chris’ wife Nicole is duplicitous. Reis’ interpretation of the gung-ho cop is fun to watch, until it isn’t. Jeff Pierre’s role as an interloper won’t endear him to anyone. The one likable character is Ray (Kenneth Choi, The Wolf of Walk Street), Chris’ old partner, and his lack of screen time should be a crime.
After Mercy has run its 100-minute course, it is likely theater audiences might say: “I didn’t feel anything except a small adrenaline rush.” Or “Wish I’d waited to see this on Prime.” They may lack sustained emotions and vigorous enthusiasm. Ironically, just like AI. That’s what dooms Mercy.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
