Hillwood’s Darcy Anderson takes the gavel as 2026 Dallas Regional Chamber Board Chair

(Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce) The Dallas Regional Chamber announced that Darcy Anderson, Vice Chairman of Hillwood, a Perot Company, is the 2026 Chair of the DRC’s Board of Directors. Anderson will be formally recognized in the role at the DRC’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Anderson’s one-year term begins during a period of leadership transition for the organization. Anderson will work closely with Brad Cheves, who began his tenure as the DRC’s President & CEO on January 5. Anderson served on the search committee that selected Cheves.

“The strength of this organization starts with its leadership,” Cheves said. “Darcy brings deep experience, credibility, and a strong understanding of this region. His partnership will be important as we look ahead and begin shaping the DRC’s next strategic plan.”

In addition to the CEO transition, Anderson will play a key role in the DRC’s development of its 2027–2029 Strategic Plan, which will set priorities for the organization in the years ahead.

“This role is meaningful to me, both personally and professionally,” Anderson said.

“Hillwood has been invested in the Dallas Region for decades, and we see firsthand how decisions made today shape growth for years to come. Serving as Board Chair at a time when we’re welcoming new leadership and looking ahead to the next strategic plan is an opportunity to help ensure the region stays competitive, well-planned, and positioned for long-term success.”

In Anderson’s role at Hillwood, he works closely with Ross Perot Jr. on the Perot family’s real estate, energy, and investment businesses. Over his career, he has held senior leadership roles across development, operations, and corporate support, helping guide large-scale, long-term projects in North Texas and beyond.

Previously, Anderson served as Chief People Officer at Perot Systems Corporation, overseeing real estate, facilities, security, and employee services. He has also supported multiple Perot family initiatives across business, civic, and nonprofit efforts.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Anderson completed five years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and later served as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for North Texas from 2020 to 2025. In addition to his leadership of the DRC, Anderson serves on the Board of the Scouting America Circle Ten Council in Dallas and on the Board of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX).

Jennifer Chandler, President of Bank of America Dallas, is the 2026 Vice Chair, leading into her service as the 2027 Board Chair. Chandler also served on the DRC CEO search committee in 2025.

“The Dallas Regional Chamber plays an essential role in shaping the future of our region, and it’s a privilege to serve in this capacity,” Chandler said. “As Vice Chair, I’m deeply committed to the DRC’s work and to partnering with Darcy, Brad, and our Board to help ensure the organization remains strong, thoughtful, and focused on what’s best for North Texas.”

From strengthening the business climate to advancing talent, infrastructure, and quality of life, the DRC’s work is grounded in helping the region grow thoughtfully and competitively, with an eye toward both opportunities today and what comes next.