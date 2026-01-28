People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES — Veteran media personality and author Raquel Herring continues to command national attention as the on-air host of Point...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Ameera Steward The Birmingham Times After losing his maternal and paternal grandfathers months apart from each other in 2025, Tajh Crutch found a new form...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Collin College recently announced the upcoming appointment of Glenn B. Callison, a distinguished attorney and community leader, to its Board of Trustees. With a wealth...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, January 30, 2026

People in the News

Friday, January 30, 2026

Hillwood’s Darcy Anderson takes the gavel as 2026 Dallas Regional Chamber Board Chair

(Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce) The Dallas Regional Chamber announced that Darcy Anderson, Vice Chairman of Hillwood, a Perot Company, is the 2026 Chair of the DRC’s Board of Directors. Anderson will be formally recognized in the role at the DRC’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Anderson’s one-year term begins during a period of leadership transition for the organization. Anderson will work closely with Brad Cheves, who began his tenure as the DRC’s President & CEO on January 5. Anderson served on the search committee that selected Cheves.

“The strength of this organization starts with its leadership,” Cheves said. “Darcy brings deep experience, credibility, and a strong understanding of this region. His partnership will be important as we look ahead and begin shaping the DRC’s next strategic plan.”

In addition to the CEO transition, Anderson will play a key role in the DRC’s development of its 2027–2029 Strategic Plan, which will set priorities for the organization in the years ahead.

 

DRC President & CEO Brad Cheves (left) with Darcy Anderson at a recent meeting. (DRC photo)

“This role is meaningful to me, both personally and professionally,” Anderson said.

“Hillwood has been invested in the Dallas Region for decades, and we see firsthand how decisions made today shape growth for years to come. Serving as Board Chair at a time when we’re welcoming new leadership and looking ahead to the next strategic plan is an opportunity to help ensure the region stays competitive, well-planned, and positioned for long-term success.”

In Anderson’s role at Hillwood, he works closely with Ross Perot Jr. on the Perot family’s real estate, energy, and investment businesses. Over his career, he has held senior leadership roles across development, operations, and corporate support, helping guide large-scale, long-term projects in North Texas and beyond.

Previously, Anderson served as Chief People Officer at Perot Systems Corporation, overseeing real estate, facilities, security, and employee services. He has also supported multiple Perot family initiatives across business, civic, and nonprofit efforts.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Anderson completed five years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and later served as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for North Texas from 2020 to 2025. In addition to his leadership of the DRC, Anderson serves on the Board of the Scouting America Circle Ten Council in Dallas and on the Board of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX).

Jennifer Chandler, President of Bank of America Dallas, is the 2026 Vice Chair, leading into her service as the 2027 Board Chair. Chandler also served on the DRC CEO search committee in 2025.

“The Dallas Regional Chamber plays an essential role in shaping the future of our region, and it’s a privilege to serve in this capacity,” Chandler said. “As Vice Chair, I’m deeply committed to the DRC’s work and to partnering with Darcy, Brad, and our Board to help ensure the organization remains strong, thoughtful, and focused on what’s best for North Texas.”

From strengthening the business climate to advancing talent, infrastructure, and quality of life, the DRC’s work is grounded in helping the region grow thoughtfully and competitively, with an eye toward both opportunities today and what comes next.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025