Inspiring Book on Faith and Finances Launched by DBU Grad

Author, preacher, and entrepreneur Katina Potts has released her powerful and practical new book/workbook, “The Christian’s Blueprint to Financial Success: Top 10 Tools to Get There.”

This transformative guide blends biblical principles with real-world financial strategies, designed to empower individuals and families to achieve financial stability and live out their God-given purpose.

“This isn’t just about money—it’s about stewardship, faith, and financial freedom through God’s Word,” said Katina Potts. “I want to empower individuals and families to break cycles and build legacies.”

Readers can order autographed copies by visiting www.katinapotts.com or purchase the book on Amazon.com or Barnesandnoble.com

Katina will be holding 2 autograph sessions in the Dallas area in February. The first will be at Cornerstone B.C., Dallas, before and after services (7:45 and 10:00 am services) on Sunday, February 8th.

The second book signing will be held at the Desoto Public Library on Saturday, February 14, 12-2pm. Please stop by and support this former resident of Dallas.

Katina Potts graduated with honors from Louisiana Tech University with a B.S. in Finance.

She continued her education at Dallas Baptist University, earning an MBA with dual concentrations in Management and Marketing.

In addition to being an author, Katina is a mother, wife, preacher, teacher, speaker, and serial entrepreneur. Katina has lived in the Tampa area (Apollo Beach) for 6 years and the Dallas area for the 25 years prior.

Katina has been a personal financial advisor or in finance most of her life.

She has also been an entrepreneur for more than half of her life and is passionate about helping others achieve financial freedom and live purposeful lives through faith and wise stewardship.