Reimagining What’s Next for Tomorrow’s College Students

(Dallas College) For 60 years, Dallas College has been the heartbeat of Dallas County, providing an accessible education that transforms lives while making students and our workforce future ready.

But the first six decades were only the beginning. Today, Dallas College is reimagining what education can be, ensuring every student is prepared to succeed, as the institution evolves.

Dr. Paul Benson, a long-time English professor at Mountain View Campus, has witnessed more than 50 years of change at Dallas College. One of the most striking differences, he said is technology.

Coursework once completed on typewriters is now fully digital. Meetings that once took days to schedule can now be set up instantaneously.

“These are resources that were not available years ago,” Benson said.

Looking ahead to the next 60 years, Benson said he is optimistic because of Dallas College’s open-access mission.

“Everyone gets in, which means everyone has opportunities at Dallas College,” he said.

“The opportunity for students to excel is there. Dallas College will grow, giving opportunities and helping students learn something that will help others.”

Dallas College: Future Ready

Students today are entering a world where technology evolves faster than any syllabus and many future jobs have yet to be invented.

At Dallas College, being “future ready” means preparing students for careers that may not yet even exist, including those in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Jobs are changing on a nearly monthly basis, shared Dr. Greg Morris, senior vice provost for Academic Services. The goal for Dallas College is to build pathways to high-wage, high-demand careers.

Those pathways include short-term credentials and embedded industry certifications designed to meet workforce needs.

“We’re more deliberate about embedding certifications into existing college credentials,” said Morris. “Students leave not only with a valued credential, but also with industry certifications that employers desperately need.”

One example is our partnership with Google and Grow with Google program, which offers career certificates focused on emerging technologies.

“Last year more than 100 dual credit students were introduced to Google’s data analytics certification, as part of a traditional math course,” said Morris. “Imagine learning math through the lens of data analytics and making those critical connections.”

Those students completed their math requirements while also earning an industry-recognized certification.

Dallas College also recently launched a new Bachelor of Applied Technology degree, with tracks in machine learning, data analytics and other high-demand fields.

“We focus on equipping students with the skills to immediately impact the workforce in critical areas,” said Morris.

Reimagining What’s Next

Looking ahead to Dallas College’s 100th anniversary in 2065, Morris said personalized learning and strong critical-thinking skills will define the institution’s future.

“We’ll reach a point where we can provide individualized learning pathways for every student,” he said.

He also envisions a renewed emphasis on ethics and critical thinking as technology continues to reshape work and society.

“We might see this restoration of a more classically trained individual — someone deeply grounded in critical thinking and ethics to help guide the next generation of work,” Morris said. “How we design, implement and maintain technology will be critical to the future job market.”

Advice for Today’s Students

For students preparing for a rapidly changing future, Morris offered simple advice: Be adaptable.

“We already see that individuals will change careers every two to three years, and that trajectory will continue,” he said.

He encouraged students to pursue a wide range of skills, from industry certifications to project management and communication.

“Employers are going to look for broad critical thinking skills, advanced communication abilities and ethical fluency — especially in emerging technology spaces,” Morris said. “Be open to learning, and Dallas College will be here to provide.”